City Council Funds $25M in American Rescue Plan Projects
GREENSBORO, NC (August 25, 2022) – Since April, the Greensboro City Council has approved nearly $25 million in funding for equitable economic recovery and community asset renewal projects enabled by the federal American Rescue Plan.
Funding was approved for local nonprofit organizations for affordable and veteran’s housing, support for minority and women-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and community programs. Funds were also designated for critical infrastructure investment at the Central Library, Greensboro Cultural Center and City recreation pools, and pre-construction costs for the transformational Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex.
Equitable Economic Recovery Projects
$2.5 million for Piedmont Business Capital to provide lending and investment opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses.
$2,079,823 for Affordable Housing Management Inc.’s Southwood Apartments rehabilitation of 59 studio apartments for individuals who earn less than 50 percent of the area median income.
$2 million for the Nussbaum Center to redevelop the Steelhouse building to provide manufacturing and entrepreneur space.
$450,000 for the Servant Center to assist with the rehabilitation of housing for veterans who are disabled or homeless.
$200,000 for Greensboro Urban Ministry Uplift Project, an infrastructure update to assist in its mission to provide housing, food, emergency assistance, case management and health services for low-income residents.
$60,000 to Royal Expressions Ballet to support the citywide Juneteenth GSO Festival. Funds will be paid over four years.
Community Asset Renewal Projects
$8 million for pre-construction and other costs of the Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex, which was recently approved by voters during the July bond referendum.
$6,175,000 for maintenance at the Central Library, Greensboro Cultural Center, and City recreation pools. The costs will cover items such as HVAC replacement and roof repairs.
$1.6 million for City employee bonuses of $250 - $500.
$1.159 million for physical security improvements at police facilities.
This year’s projects join the Council’s previously approved projects and total $25,082,000. The figure accounts for 42 percent of funds made possible by the City of Greensboro’s $59.43 million American Rescue Plan award.
All other projects previously submitted as part of the City’s ARP program are still under consideration by City Council as part of the deliberation process to identify those most closely aligned with the needs of the community and City Council priorities.
For more information about this program and more details on approved projects, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP.
