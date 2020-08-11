GREENSBORO, NC (August 11, 2020) – The City’s Code Compliance Division warns residents about people claiming to be contractors willing to resolve a Notice of Violation for a cash fee. The City does not request cash payments to resolve code violations, so claims to the contrary are believed to be scams.
The City has been contacted by a resident who was approached by someone claiming to be a contractor, requesting $250 to mow the homeowner’s lawn.
If you are approached by someone making the same type of offer, check the person’s validity by calling code compliance at 336-373-2111. You may also report this or any other scam to either the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222 or Guilford Metro 9-1-1 at 336-373-2933.
