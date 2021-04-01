High Point, N.C. (March 29, 2021) - The City of High Point will participate in National Community Development Week April 5-9, 2021. Communities across the country will come together during this week to celebrate the work of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program.
The City of High Point receives annual funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for CDBG and HOME Programs to promote the following activities.
• CDGB funds are used to promote decent, safe and sanitary housing, a suitable living environment and economic opportunities to low and moderate-income persons and households.
• HOME funds are used to create decent, safe, affordable housing opportunities for low and moderate-income persons who are both renters and homeowners.
Please join our Elected Officials, Citizen’s Advisory Council, staff and organizations throughout the City of High Point in celebrating National Community Development Week. Activities for the week are listed below. Each session will be held virtually this year.
Monday, April 5
Affordable Housing Information Session 10:00 a.m. – noon
CD Week Proclamation 5:30 pm (City Council Meeting)
Tuesday, April 6
Homelessness Information Session 10:00 a.m. – noon
Wednesday, April 7
Food Insecurity Information Session 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Services for Adults and Youth 10:00 a.m. – noon
Friday, April 9
Neighborhood Associations 10:00 a.m. – noon
To join the information sessions, you must register. Please click on the following link to listen and ask questions live.
www.HighPointNC.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
