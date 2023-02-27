Christopher Ong is Forsyth County’s new Internal Audit Manager
Christopher Ong has been appointed to the position of Internal Audit Manager for Forsyth County Government.
After conducting a nationwide search, Ong emerged as the top candidate for the position. He currently serves as Senior Budget and Management Analyst in the County’s Budget Department, a position he’s held since 2017. He’ll begin his new position on March 4.
As Internal Audit Manager, Ong will promote and ensure good government through the independent review of County operations with appraisals, analyses and recommendations. He’ll report on areas of strength and those needing improvement throughout County government.
"Mr. Ong has served the County well for 6 years and the Board looks forward to working with him in this new role to ensure integrity and accountability in County operations,” said Commissioner Richard Linville who chairs the Forsyth County Audit Committee.
Prior to working for Forsyth County, Ong was Town Manager of Yadkinville and served in various capacities for Yadkin County Government, including as assistant county manager. Ong has a Master of Public Administration from UNC Greensboro. He has a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification from the UNC Charlotte School of Professional Studies along with certifications in Community Development and County and Municipal Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.