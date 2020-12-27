Chick-fil-A has announced plans to construct a restaurant on an outparcel in front of Publix at Grandover Village. The location should open in 2021 and construction is expected to begin early in January.
This would be the first eating establishment to open in Grandover Village, which saw Publix begin operations in November 2019.
The design of the restaurant is expected to blend in with the existing buildings in Grandover Village as well as neighboring Koury Corporation developments such as Millis on Main and 8 West apartments and Grandover Resort. Koury is the developer of Grandover Village.
Known for it's "Eat Mor Chikin" slogan using a cow, Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains and the largest whose specialty is chicken sandwiches, made with breaded, boneless chicken breast served between two buttered buns. It was founded as the Dwarf Grill in 1946, later changing the name to Dwarf House and, finally, Chick-fil-A in 1967. Its headquarters is in College Park, Ga.
Chick-fil-A is open Monday-Saturday. Founder Truett Cathy made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened the Dwarf Grill. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice the restaurant upholds today.
The capital "A" in the logo means the restaurant, and its products, are grade A top quality.
In related news, the Alamance County Board of Commissioners voted last month to approve $390,000 in cash incentives to bring a Chick-fil-A distribution center to Mebane, which had earlier approved a similar $390,000 incentive package. It is not known at this time if Chick-fil-A has picked Mebane.
