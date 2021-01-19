Lennon has been serving as the interim president since June 2019
High Point, NC – The CHESS Health Solutions (Cornerstone Health Enablement Strategic Solutions, LLC) board of managers is pleased to announce that it has named Yates Lennon, MD, MMM as its new president effective January 1, 2021. Dr. Lennon was appointed to the role of interim president in June 2019.
Dr. Lennon practiced obstetrics and gynecology for 21 years prior to becoming the chief quality officer for Cornerstone Healthcare in 2015. He joined CHESS as chief transformation officer in May 2018. Since his appointment to interim president, Lennon has been serving in both roles. His expertise in quality, practice transformation and physician engagement has been crucial in teaching health systems and providers how to transform patient care and shift to a value-based care reimbursement model.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity. CHESS is a truly unique and talented organization and I look forward to continuing to work side by side with this innovative team,” noted Dr. Lennon. “I could not be more excited about driving the CHESS mission of empowering providers to make the transition to value-based medicine which will ultimately mean better care for their patients.”
Dr. Lennon holds a bachelor of science degree in Pre-Medical Studies from Davidson College (‘85), a medical degree from the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University (’89) and master of medical management degree from Carnegie Mellon University (’17). He is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Lennon has served on the American Medical Group Association Leadership Council and currently serves on the Quality Committee of the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations.
###
CHESS Health Solutions is a physician-led company that collaborates with providers and health systems to transform care delivery from a fee-for-service model to value-based care. CHESS imparts a greater understanding of patient populations and offers high-quality services that not only address the needs of the sickest and most impacted, but also align with an organization’s clinical and financial goals. Through sustained clinical innovation, contract negotiation experience, and high-touch care, CHESS is committed to success in quality improvement, cost reduction, and most important, better patient outcomes. Visit chesshealthsolutions.com for more information.
