Chamber introduces 2022 cohort for Scale to Excel program
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is excited to introduce the 2022 cohort for the Scale to Excel program.
Scale to Excel, a program under the Accelerate Greensboro banner, equips minority business owners with the executive education, management know-how, and business support system they need to take their enterprises to the next level.
“Our model works with entrepreneurs to equip them for success across multiple levels,” said Tracy Myers, the Chamber’s Executive Vice President, Member Engagement. “Scale to Excel provides resources, knowledge, connections, and more to local minority entrepreneurs to help through the isolation that can confound so many business owners."
The class meets regularly for seven months, and sessions began in February. Valued at more than $15,000 per participant, the Chamber is offering the program free of charge with the support of community sponsors.
This year’s 9 participants represent companies in a variety of industries, including arts, real estate, retail, technology, and more.
Myers said what sets this program apart from other offerings for entrepreneurs is its focus on well-established businesses that are ready to grow.
To qualify for the program, companies had to demonstrate at least $150,000 in annual revenues, have one other full-time employee besides the owner(s) and be in business at least three years.
"We’re supporting businesses that have already had an impact and strong presence in the community,” Myers said. “Our goal is to help them do more of all of it by scaling their businesses and being prepared for the growth they will see.”
The program is a collaboration between Accelerate Greensboro, Launch Greensboro, and the national organization Interise.
Interise’s StreetWise MBA curriculum is used by more than 80 programs across the country, boasting an average revenue growth rate of 36 percent for participating businesses and four times the job creation rate compared to the private sector.
The instructor for the program is Dr. Chanelle James, the president and executive director of Community Ventures Inc., a nonprofit startup focused on creating social good in Greensboro. She is also a faculty member at the Bryan School of Business and Economics at UNC Greensboro.
James said the program is not just about the participating businesses — it’s an economic development tool for our community.
“Investment and participation in this program is an investment in the future of our city,” she said. “Greensboro is growing, and we’re here to help minority-owned businesses capitalize on that growth for their own businesses.”
To learn how you can support Scale to Excel or to join the waitlist for next year’s cohort, email tmyers@greensboro.org.
The 2022 participants are:
William Steven Allen, The Allen Real Estate Group
Winsome Erica Barnett, Helping Hands Cleaning Services of the Triad LLC
Monique Crutchfield, Piedmont Counseling and Development Services, PLLC
Dhanraj Emanuel, Dhanraj Emanuel Photography
Jeremy Nelms, NextStop Wine & Cigar
Ashleigh Odom, Ashlen Staffing Solutions
Falon Thomas, Onyx Ocean Technologies
Tara Tillman, Westchester Reality LLC
Jacqueline White, African American Art & More
