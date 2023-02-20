CEO Roundtable on Cancer Recognizes HPU as ‘Gold Standard Employer’
HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 – High Point University has again earned CEO Cancer Gold Standard accreditation by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer for its commitment to the health of its employees, students and campus community.
“We place a high priority on employee wellness at HPU as they play an integral part on campus,” said HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “At the Premier Life Skills University, we prepare our students for the world as it is going to be. To do that, we need our faculty and staff to be their best every day, and we are committed to supporting the health of our employees.”
The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit CEO organization founded by former President George H.W. Bush, created the Gold Standard to recognize employers for taking exceptional measures on behalf of their employees and family members.
“Your team has shown dedication and commitment to maintaining this high standard of excellence since September 2020,” said Robert A. Ingram, founding chairman of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer. “We commend you on your sustained commitment to this model of executive-led workplace wellness. As a Gold Standard employer, you are sending a strong message to your employees each and every day: ‘We care about your health.’ I applaud you for your commitment to the health of your employees and for being a model of health and wellness leadership for all employers.”
HPU was one of the first universities on the East Coast to earn this accreditation and accomplishment. This is especially meaningful because the university is educating the next generation of pharmacists, physician assistants, physical therapists and nurses. HPU joins more than 200 companies, which represent more than 7 million lives, to achieve the accreditation. These employers are keenly aware of the positive impact that they can have on health and controlling health care costs when they take steps to address cancer and other chronic diseases.
“Here at High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people,” said Melissa Marion, senior director of HPU’s Employee Wellness Program. “As HPU continues its commitment to training leaders in health care, we are grateful to be recognized again with the CEO Cancer Gold Standard. This recognition reinforces HPU’s commitment to prioritizing the physical health and well-being of our employees and therefore a better education and learning environment for our students.”
HPU’s Employee Wellness Program offers holistic programming open to all faculty and staff, who can earn points for completing various wellness activities offered on campus. They have access to free annual health screenings, health seminars, nutrition counseling and a fitness facility. The program also provides resources to encourage healthy approaches to nutrition, stress, sleep and weight management.
To earn Gold Standard accreditation, an employer must establish programs to reduce cancer risk by taking actions in five key areas: emphasizing prevention by prohibiting tobacco use and supporting tobacco cessation efforts; promoting healthy lifestyles through physical activity, healthy nutrition and weight management; providing health insurance options that encourage early detection of cancer, ensure access to quality care and allow participation in clinical trials; promoting employee awareness of these initiatives, and supporting the needs of cancer survivors in the workplace.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students. U.S. News & World Report has ranked HPU the No. 1 Best Regional College in the South for 11 consecutive years and the No. 1 Most Innovative Regional College in the South for eight consecutive years. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2023 edition of “The Best 388 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized among the Top 20 in the nation for Best-Run Colleges, Best Career Services, Most Beautiful Campus, Most Active Student Government Association, Best College Dorms and Best Campus Food, as well as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. For 12 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 64 undergraduate majors, 66 undergraduate minors and 19 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.