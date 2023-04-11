Winston Salem, NC, (April 11, 2023) –Center for Creative Economy announced it received a $60,000 grant from Truist Foundation to continue its outstanding work in Building Creative Economies through its Velocity Creative Accelerator program. The Velocity Accelerator helps entrepreneurs develop viable businesses rooted in creativity. This 10-week, cohort-based program includes a robust hybrid model curriculum, skilled facilitators, and a customized mentor team of subject matter experts from every business discipline. The entrepreneurs master business basics, solidify their positioning, and refine their pitch for a chance to win a portion of $20k in seed stage grants.
The program allows facilitators and entrepreneurs to collaborate directly in a shared learning process that is crucial to CCE’s program evolution, allowing CCE to provide entrepreneurs with the business skills they need to make improvements. Cohorts exit the program with confidence, increased business acumen, and a team of mentors and advisors.
CCE’s mission is to strengthen the creative economy and its creators in Winston-Salem, across NC, and the Southeast. Since 2016, CCE has helped launch 80 creative startups in its accelerator, 61% of which were founded by women and 32% by minorities. Today, 80% of those companies are still thriving, and 289 jobs have been created. Our cohorts have earned $14 million in revenue and raised $21 million in investment. CCE continues to support these founders with mentorship and accountability as their businesses grow. CCE is proud to support women and minority entrepreneurs as our primary focus.
“We are thrilled with the financial support from The Truist Foundation and the vote of confidence from this leading foundation into the work we are doing to launch and grow creative entrepreneurs. We will continue this impactful work with their support and grow our base of sustainability for the CCE Launch Fund, and the Velocity accelerator.” Margaret Collins, Executive Director
“The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. We make strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities we serve have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Our grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. The Center for Creative Economy aligns with our mission.” Foundation President Lynette Bell
About Center for Creative Economy
CCE provides inception-stage business training to help artists and creatives establish their market value and accelerate ideas into action. Our customized education and mentorship programs fulfill our mission to launch, grow, and accelerate viable creative businesses.
About Truist Foundation
The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation’s grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.
The Velocity Cohort, Mentors, and CCE team, 2022
