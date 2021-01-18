Winston Salem, NC - January 18, 2021 - Center for Creative Economy (CCE) welcomes Suzanne Moore in the new position of Community Engagement Manager. Suzanne joins CCE with over 10 years of experience in the nonprofit sector focusing on Advancement and Resource Development. She is a native of Winston Salem and has worked most recently in Asheville, NC. She will be responsible for developing and directing stewardship and sustainable funding activities for the organization. Ms. Moore is an accomplished fundraising professional with extensive experience in nonprofit development.
According to Founding Executive Director, Margaret Collins, “CCE is fortunate to have found a stellar candidate in Suzanne Moore with her amazing skills and experience. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary in 2011, we are devoting a new position on our team to secure the resources for CCE to be sustainable for the next 10 years!”
We would like to acknowledge The Winston Salem Foundation in selecting CCE for a capacity building grant for the next three years. These funds will secure the Community Engagement Manager position, and help CCE grow and continue to impact creative entrepreneurs, and jobs in Winston-Salem, and across the U.S.
Since 2011 CCE has created and launched programs that provide inception stage business training to strengthen and expand the capacity for creatives and artists to launch sustainable companies. CCE is a nonprofit organization building the creative economy and creative community in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and the U.S. Since 2016 CCE has launched 50 creative startups in its accelerator, which have produced $8.1 million in revenue and raised $7.4 million in investment. Collectively these companies have created 177 new jobs. www.ccetriad.com
