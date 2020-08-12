HIGH POINT, NC – Blue Ridge Companies is celebrating Apartment Onsite Teams Day, today, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 along with the National Apartment Association (NAA). This is our way to show appreciation of our teams of essential workers who have kept our communities operating during the COVID-19 outbreak, while still managing their day-to-day responsibilities.
To celebrate, Blue Ridge Companies created a collage of team members for social media. They are also providing lunch and giving team members some swag of their choice, using Blue Ridge’s special Apartment Onsite Teams Day branding.
“Blue Ridge Companies is excited for the opportunity to celebrate our teams today,” says Blue Ridge Companies’ Executive Vice President Susan Passmore. “Our team members have worked hard over the past several months, risking their own health and that of their families to take care of our communities and residents. Our team members have taken each challenge in stride and celebrating them today is just a small way to say ‘thank you’.”
New challenges and new protocols have become the norm and while the crisis is not yet over, our onsite teams deserve recognition for their efforts and amazing work.
Apartment Onsite Teams Day recognizes the men and women who have helped guide apartment communities throughout the country through this unprecedented and uniquely challenging event. Visit BlueRidgeCompanies.com for more information about the apartment housing industry.
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
About NAA
The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 152 affiliates, NAA encompasses over 82,000 members representing more than 10 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.
