CBD manufacturer says lack of government regulation put him out of business

The lawyer who helped make hemp legal in North Carolina recently told YES! Weekly that government refusal to regulate CBD has put him out of the business of extracting and selling it.
“It’s not just that,” said Bob Crumley on a Wednesday phone call. “Without the pandemic, my retail business might have survived. But refusal to regulate the hemp industry’s bad actors killed it.”
Crumley, a Greensboro attorney, co-wrote the state’s first hemp bill, which became law in 2015. In 2017, Crumley founded the Asheboro-based company Founder’s Hemp. In 2019, AgriProducts, the extraction division of Founder’s Hemp, became the first such company in the state to be Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified. GMP is a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. It is designed to minimize the risks involved in any product manufacturing that cannot be eliminated through testing.
In 2020, Founder’s Hemp shut down.
“The hemp industry right now is in a state of flux, to put it mildly,” said Crumley. “Farmers have over-produced. If every human being in the United States took a 25mg capsule of CBD every day, we would need about 88,000-100,000 acres planted in the United States to produce it. Last year, we planted about 550,000 acres. Extractable hemp has gone from about $40-$50 a pound to about $3-$5 a pound. It’s devastated the industry and the market.”
He said that is only one of the two major crises the nascent NC hemp industry is facing.
“What crushed us was the Federal Government and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture’s failure and refusal to regulate bad actors. I know personally of people who are extracting hemp for food-grade material in a currently operating car garage. I know of people doing the extraction in a converted chicken house. And the state of North Carolina’s position has been that they’re not going to inspect the facilities until the federal government gives them some kind of guidance on how to inspect them, whether the Federal government chooses to inspect them as food or as nutritional supplements.”
Crumley said this inaction has resulted in Tarheel CBD becoming the equivalent of bootleg hooch. “Folks are extracting stuff in their bathtubs, their garages, their basements, and their chicken houses, and they’re putting that unregulated product into commerce. The people who have invested millions of dollars, my company included, in food-grade extraction facilities, almost all of them have gone out of business. You can’t compete.” The “bootleg hooch” analogy was this writer’s, not Crumley’s, but he laughed and agreed. “Yep, it’s just like old-time moonshiners running it through a radiator. I spent 1.2 million dollars building a state-of-the-art food-grade GMP-certified facility. I can’t compete against a guy that’s doing it out of a converted chicken house.”
That wasn’t his only example.
“I also went to this garage recently where they were working on cars, and right beside doing that, they were extracting CBD and putting it in 50-gallon barrels and selling it. I’m like - you got to be kidding. That’s what you get when you don’t have regulation of an item that’s going to be ingested. One guy I know, he’s extracting in a hallway on carpet. If he were making cookies or anything else, the State of North Carolina would have him them down in a minute, but because it’s CBD oil, they don’t care.”
YES! Weekly asked Crumley what he thought the reason was for this apparent resistance to regulation.
“The State of North Carolina operates a major research facility for the FDA. One of the top people at the North Department of Agriculture used to be #2 or #3 at the FDA. And they told us in the meeting straight up, ‘we are not going to piss off the FDA.’ Okay, they didn’t use ‘piss off,’ that’s my word, but they said ‘we’re not going to get the FDA mad at us by pestering them for some guidelines on hemp, so, until the FDA gives us guidance, we’re not going to inspect.’”
But, said Crumley, the state’s Department of Agriculture already has authority to inspect something classified as food, and he has said that at meetings with them.
“I told them that Marshall Hurley and I drafted the statute so that’s in the law that hemp can be food. So, you’ve got the authority within the regulation to inspect based on food. And if later, the FDA comes down and says hemp is a nutritional supplement rather than food, then fine, go back and reinspect based on it being classified as a nutritional supplement. They said ‘no, we’re not going to do it, we’re not going to inspect.’”
Crumley said that the Trump administration sent a proposed regulation on hemp processing companies to the Office of Management and Budget.
“That could have been the first step for regulation. It has to go to the OMB to see what the impact would be on the economy and on the government. Once they score it, so to speak, then it goes on along its steps to become a regulation. But the OMB took no action on it before the election, and to the best of my knowledge, nothing has happened on it yet in the Biden administration. I have been predicting for five years that, ultimately, the FDA will regulate us based on nutritional supplement standards, and I still stand by that. If I’m adding to CBD to, say, Coca-Cola, that will be inspected as food, but if I’m extracting the CBD from the hemp, I predict we will be regulated as a nutritional supplement.”
But until then, Crumley thinks the North Carolina Department of Agriculture should do something they need no FDA guidelines for and regulate it as a food product.
“I and six other lawyers wrote a twelve-page legal brief to the Department of Agriculture showing them and telling them how they had the legal authority to go ahead and regulate this in the state of North Carolina. They said to us, ‘we’re not going to inspect until such time as the federal government issues guidance.’ The Federal Government has not yet given guidance, and so, as a result, the only people left in this industry extracting in North Carolina, just about, are doing it in their garages and chicken houses so cheap that they’re flooding the market with cheap oil. It’s created a very big problem.”
