Carroll Cos. Expands Rapid Hotel Growth, Launches Carroll Hospitality Management
GREENSBORO, N.C. (November 1, 2021) –The Carroll Companies is excited to announce the launch of Carroll Hospitality, the newest addition to their family of companies. Carroll Hospitality will be a hotel management company which will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Carroll-owned Hyatt Place Greensboro Downtown. The Hyatt Place has been managed by a third-party management company since its opening in March of 2019. Carroll Hospitality will take over management of the hotel effective Nov. 1.
To date, the Hyatt Place has hosted over 82,000 overnight guests that have travelled to Greensboro for business meetings, weddings, sporting events, and other important events.
In 1999, Roy Carroll formed R.E. Carroll Management to oversee the management of his multifamily apartment communities. Today Carroll manages over $4 billion in assets that The Carroll Companies own without outside partners or equity. The Hyatt Place was the first hotel project The Carroll Companies developed, but there are two other projects in the pipeline. Carroll is set to build an AC Hotel by Marriott across from the Hyatt Place. Sitework is slated to begin in Q1 2022. The Westin Hotel in Wilmington NC will be a part of The Avenue mixed-use project Carroll is developing in Wilmington, NC. The Westin will feature over 200 guest rooms and suites, a conference center, and a spa. Carroll is currently studying the development of 3 hotel projects in addition to the AC and the Avenue in Wilmington.
Carroll Hospitality will be retaining a majority of the employees currently at the Hyatt Place, while actively recruiting for new employees. For job openings, please visit https://thecarrollcompanies.com/join-our-team/
