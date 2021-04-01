APRIL THROUGH JUNE 2021
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces the return of the Carolina Classic Movie Series with a lineup of screenings starting April 14. Under current COVID-19 guidelines, the Carolina will be able to host audiences of up to 250 guests in the auditorium. Seating is general admission with social pods of two, four, and six available in the theatre. Guests will be required to wear masks, but concessions will be available to enjoy during the movies.
All spring Carolina Classic Movies begin at 7PM. Advanced ticket purchases are online at CarolinaTheatre.com with e-ticket delivery*. Tickets are $7.00, taxes and fees included. Box Office doors will open at 6:15PM for day-of purchases. Carolina Classic Movie passes will also be accepted at the door.
Rear Window
Wednesday, April 14, 7PM
Thursday, April 15, 7PM
Directed by the Master of Suspense, Rear Window is an edge-of-your-seat classic starring two of classic Hollywood's most enduring stars. When a professional photographer is confined to a wheelchair with a broken leg, he becomes obsessed with watching the private dramas of his neighbors play out. Spending his time watching the occupants of the apartments cross the courtyard through a telephoto lens and binoculars, he becomes convinced that a murder has taken place.
Directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly. 1954, PG, 1 hour 52 minutes.
Selena
Wednesday, April 21, 7PM
Thursday, April 22, 7PM
The story of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the most popular Latin singer at the time of her tragic death at the age of only 23 years old. The film tells the story of the Tejano singer as she is accidentally discovered by her own father at the age of 10, following her life story through unforgettable concerts, family struggles, a secret marriage to her guitarist, and to the recording of an English-language album that she would tragically never finish.
Directed by Gregory Nava. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos. 1997, PG, 2 hours 7 minutes.
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Wednesday, April 28, 7PM
Thursday, April 29, 7PM
When the eldest of seven brothers living on the frontier in the Oregon Territory returns with a bride, she is shocked to learn that her new home includes six untamed, unkempt, and uncouth brothers-in-law. Her efforts to turn the six brothers into gentlemen inspire them to find wives of their own, leading to a singing, dancing battle of the sexes in one of the greatest movie musicals ever filmed.
Directed by Stanley Donen. Starring Jane Powell and Howard Keel. 1954, Rated G, 1 hour 42 minutes.
The Goonies
Wednesday, May 5, 7PM
Thursday, May 6, 7PM
When a group of ordinary kids discover a secret treasure map, their sleepy seaport lives are suddenly transformed into a fun-filled, roller-coaster ride leading to an underground cavern in search of lost treasure. As the kids take on the property developing company planning to destroy their homes to build a country club, “the Goonies” tackle the danger—and adventure—along the way.
Directed by Richard Donner. Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin & more. 1985, PG, 1 hour 53 minutes.
North by Northwest
Wednesday, May 19, 7PM
Friday, May 21, 7PM
New York City ad executive Roger Thornhill finds himself pursued by ruthless spy Phillip Vandamm after being mistaken for a government agent. Hunted relentlessly by Vandamm's associates, the harried Thornhill ends up on a cross-country journey, meeting the beautiful and mysterious Eve Kendall along the way. Soon Vandamm's henchmen close in on Thornhill, resulting in a series of iconic action-suspense film sequences.
Directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason. 1959, Not Rated, 2 hours 16 minutes.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Wednesday, May 26, 7PM
Friday, May 28, 7PM
A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and framed by a modern-day murder investigation. When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of horrors, including a persistent Black Knight, a three-headed giant, a cadre of shrubbery-challenged knights, the perilous Castle Anthrax, a killer rabbit, a house of virgins, and a handful of rude Frenchmen.
Directed by Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones. Starring Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin & more. 1975, PG, 1 hour 32 minutes.
Vertigo
Thursday, June 3, 7PM
Friday, June 4, 7PM
John “Scottie” Ferguson is an ex-police officer who suffers from acrophobia. A wealthy shipbuilder who is an acquaintance from college days approaches Scottie and asks him to follow his beautiful wife Madeleine. He fears she is going insane, maybe even contemplating suicide, as he believes she has been possessed by a dead ancestor who committed suicide. Scottie is skeptical but agrees to the assignment after he sees the beautiful Madeleine, a woman who leads him to high places.
Starring Alfred Hitchcock. Starring James Stewart and Kim Novak. 1958, PG, 2 hours 10 minutes.
The Princess Bride
Wednesday, June 9, 7PM
Thursday, June 10, 7PM
A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love who must find her after a long separation, battling through the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited. Based on William Goldman's novel of the same name, The Princess Bride is staged as a book read by a grandfather to his sick-at-home grandson. More than a simpering love story, however, fencing, fighting, torture, death, giants, pirates, and yes—true love—fill the screen.
Directed by Rob Reiner. Starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant & many more. 1987, PG, 1 hour 38 minutes.
Imitation of Life
Wednesday, June 16, 7PM
Friday, June 18, 7PM
When they first meet, Lora Meredith and Annie Johnson find they have a lot in common: they are both single mothers struggling to make a life for themselves and their daughters. Lora is an aspiring actress who needs help looking after her daughter when she goes out on casting calls; Annie, an African American widow, is a woman who desperately wants a healthy home environment in which to raise her daughter. They soon share a tiny apartment with their daughters, with Annie becoming the caretaker of Lora's child Suzie. While Lora's thirst for fame threatens her relationship with Suzie, Annie's light-skinned daughter Sarah Jane struggles with her black identity.
Directed by Douglas Sirk. Starring Lana Turner, John Gavin, Sandra Dee, Susan Kohner, and Juanita Moore. 1959, Not Rated, 2 hours 5 minutes.
The Big Lebowski
Wednesday, June 23, 7PM
Friday, June 25, 7PM
Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski is a laid-back, easygoing burnout with a fondness for White Russians who happens to have the same name as a millionaire whose wife owes a lot of dangerous people a whole bunch of money. Unfortunately, that results in the Dude having his rug soiled, sending him spiraling into the Los Angeles underworld, aided and hindered by his pals Walter, a Vietnam vet, and Donny, a master of stupidity.
Directed by the Coen Brothers. Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore & more. 1998, Rated R, 1 hour 57 minutes.
*The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro recently upgraded ticket buying software to improve customer experience across the board. This new patron-focused system offers several benefits including ticket access on mobile devices. If guests have purchased tickets online or have made donations to the Carolina Theatre in the last five years, contact information will have transferred from the old system, but passwords will need to be updated upon first login with the new system.
As a reminder, the Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office remains closed due to the ongoing pandemic. For specific event or ticketing questions, guests should send an email to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com. Together we will continue to navigate these challenging times.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
