Greensboro, NC – To minimize exposure to COVID-19 for patrons, artists, staff, and volunteers, the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro will be requiring proof of full vaccination or negative viral test within 72 hours prior to attending or participating in an event at the theatre for everyone age 12 and above, effective October 1, 2021.
Proof will be required before entry to the theatre and will be accepted in the form of an original vaccination card, a photocopy or digital image of the card, or a printout of negative test results, along with a photo ID.
In addition to following local, state, and federal guidelines and mandates, the theatre has taken the following steps to maintain the safety and comfort of patrons:
- Masks are required in accordance with the Guilford County Commissioners’ updated policy as of August 13, 2021. Everyone over the age of five must wear a face covering. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated in the auditorium.)
- Social distancing is encouraged.
- Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
The Carolina Theatre has implemented these changes as the safety of our patrons, performers, staff, and volunteers is our top priority. For details on the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro’s current health and safety policies, guests can visit online at CarolinaTheatre.com.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Thursday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
