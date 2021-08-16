Autumn is around the corner and with it comes the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Pirates, Nobles, Mermaids and Knights - it takes a village of people to organize the region’s largest costume party!
The Festival hires 350 seasonal employees on an annual basis. Seasonal employees will have the opportunity to hawk turkey legs and ale, sell admission tickets, greet guests, and more. The Festival offers competitive seasonal hourly wages of $12 - $15 per hour plus free Festival admission tickets to share with friends and family.
"Weekend work at the Festival is a great side hustle!" says Matt Siegel, Director of Marketing and Entertainment. "It is an opportunity to earn extra income with pride as you help make lifelong magical memories for children and adults."
Job hunters can apply online at www.RenFestInfo.comor attend one of several upcoming Job Fairs to be held at the Renaissance Festival fairgrounds located at 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.
Job fair dates are:
- Friday, August 27 - 11am to 3pm
-
- Saturday, August 28 - 11am to 3pm
-
- Friday, September 10 - 11am to 3pm
-
- Saturday, September 11 - 11am to 3pm
Applicants should be prepared to produce documents showing they are able to work in the United States, if hired. Resumes are appreciated but not required for most positions. Questions can be directed to crfjobs@renfestinfo.com.
The Carolina Renaissance Festival celebrates 28 Years of Cheers weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, October 2 through November 21. The interactive event is a combination of outdoor theater, circus, open air arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast - all rolled into one non-stop, day-long family adventure.
This information and more can be found online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.