Carolina Pines Retirement Community to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony June 16
Ceremony to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive
GREENSBORO, NC – Resort Lifestyle Communities (RLC) invites the business community in Greensboro and surrounding areas to celebrate the groundbreaking of its unique, all-inclusive independent senior living retirement community at 11:30 a.m. on June 16 at Sedgefield Country Club, located at 3201 Forsyth Drive in Greensboro.
Carolina Pines representatives, chamber members, and local dignitaries will speak during a short business-to-business program, followed by lunch for all guests. A short networking opportunity with industry professionals will also be available. Our teammates will answer questions regarding the new community and share local business partnering opportunities.
Carolina Pines is an RLC portfolio community. The company prides itself on providing a “resort lifestyle” in their independent retirement communities. Carolina Pines will offer an all-inclusive experience where one price covers all residents’ daily needs, including chef-prepared meals and a full calendar of life-enriching activities and entertainment options. In addition, on-site staff will provide assistance through the 24/7 emergency call system, as well as scheduled appointment transportation, concierge services, weekly housekeeping, and valet parking.
Residents will also enjoy the convenience of an in-house bank, pharmacy, general store, and salon, all of which will be open to the public. Residents needing home care have the freedom to contract with their choice of providers. All-inclusive monthly rent for studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments are competitively priced with no buy-in fee.
The $30 million, 180,000-square-foot Carolina Pines Retirement Community is the second RLC location in North Carolina and will provide an array of significant long-term benefits to the area, including the creation of more than 35 local jobs. The greatest community benefit will be a safe, compassionate lifestyle for senior residents, and total peace of mind for their families. The community will be located at 2988 Alamance Road, Greensboro, NC, 27407.
For more information regarding Carolina Pines, call Sean O'Neil at (336) 645-8211 or visit CarolinaPinesRetirement.com.
About Resort Lifestyle Communities
Resort Lifestyle Communities (RLC) develops all-inclusive resort-style communities to provide a relaxing and worry-free retirement lifestyle for residents. The comfort, safety, and enjoyment of our residents are our top priorities. For this reason, every community is staffed with live-in managers, a 24/7 emergency alert system and concierge service, gourmet chefs, housekeepers, maintenance staff, a full-time lifestyle director, and more. For more information about RLC, visit RLCommunities.com.
