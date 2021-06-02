(June 1, 2021, Winston-Salem) In June 2021, Carolina Donor Services was named by Business North Carolina and Best Companies Group as one of the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina. The organization ranked 14th in the medium-sized company category.
“We are very proud of this accomplishment,” said Danielle Niedfeldt, JD, RN, President & CEO, Carolina Donor Services. “We have worked hard to focus on our passionate and hard-working staff, and it is paying off. We believe in a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that is respectful and committed to making the act of organ and tissue donation a meaningful one.”
Carolina Donor Services is North Carolina’s largest organ donation and tissue recovery organization with offices in Durham, Greenville, and Winston-Salem. It is the bridge between the people who need transplants and the donors who make those transplants possible.
This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in North Carolina, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses in the state of North Carolina. The list contains 57 companies.
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;
- Be a publicly or privately held business;
- Have a facility in the state of North Carolina;
- Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of North Carolina;
- Must be in business a minimum of one year.
Companies from North Carolina entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.
It has been a remarkable year, for Carolina Donor Services as this accomplishment follows an earlier announcement of breaking ground for relocating their Durham office to Chapel Hill and having another record-year (2020) for saving and healing lives.
The actual rankings are published in the June issue of Business North Carolina. For more information, visit https://businessnc.com/2021-best-employers-in-north-carolina-work-perks/.
About Carolina Donor Services
Carolina Donor Services is the federally designated, not-for-profit organ procurement organization serving 7.5 million people in 77 counties of North Carolina and Virginia. With offices in Durham, Greenville, and Winston-Salem, Carolina Donor Services maximizes the passing of the heroic gift of life from one human being to another through organ and tissue donation. In North Carolina, almost 3,000 people are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and over 107,000 people are on the organ waiting list nationally. For more information, visit CarolinaDonorServices.org or call 1-800-200-2672.
