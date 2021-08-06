Winston-Salem, NC, (August 5, 2021) As part of an extensive rebranding initiative, Carolina Donor Services, North Carolina’s largest organ donation and tissue recovery organization, has unveiled a new name, logo, along with new mission, vision, and values statements. At the heart of this rebranding is the organization’s new name, HonorBridge, which reflects the organization’s tireless commitment to honor the decisions of organ and tissue donors.
Over the past two years, HonorBridge has experienced tremendous growth and record-breaking numbers for saving and healing lives.
“Today we enter a new era with a new name: We are HonorBridge – building upon the legacy of Carolina Donor Services,” said Danielle Niedfeldt, RN, JD, President & CEO, HonorBridge. “The name HonorBridge speaks to our honoring our donors’ lives and their families’ grief, their memories, and their decisions. Additionally, we are a bridge builder and connector. We build bridges of hope and purpose for donor families and connect grieving families with much needed support and ways to connect with their loved one’s recipients. In this manner, we build a bridge from tragedy to hope.”
Multiple focus groups that included donor families, healthcare professionals, board of directors, and staff revealed a new name that better captures the compassion, empathy, and respect that the organization brings to its work.
“At HonorBridge, we help to build a bridge from grief to fulfillment; from death to life; from tragedy to hope,” stated Niedfeldt. “Ultimately, we connect donors with recipients. And we connect community members with information about giving the gift of life.”
Its new mission statement is: HonorBridge is devoted to building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation.
The vision statement is: We set the pace for life-saving donation around the world through continuous improvement and innovation. By building trusting relationships, we inspire communities and partners to be passionate advocates and invite people to experience the fulfillment of giving life to others.
The organization’s values are:
- Trust – Honor the trust that people place in us.
- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – We work as one. We celebrate all.
- Service – Commit to service excellence.
- Innovation – Embrace the power of innovation.
- Passion – Live our passion for healing lives.
One organ, eye and tissue donor can save and heal more than 75 lives, and nearly one in 20 Americans will require some type of tissue transplant.
“For the people waiting, time is running out,” said Niedfeldt. “Unfortunately, there are not enough organs available to meet the demand.”
Currently, 95% of Americans are in favor of being a donor, yet only 54% of all North Carolina licensed drivers have taken the action step to register their decisions at the DMV.
“We must close this gap,” Niedfeldt continued. “The easiest way to do this is to register your decision to become an organ, eye and tissue donor at either the DMV or online at HonorBridge.org.”
It has been a remarkable year for HonorBridge. Utilizing process improvements and the latest technology, it is on course to achieving another record year. Recently, it’s sponsored legislation was signed by Governor Cooper, was named a North Carolina Best Employer, and announced breaking ground for relocating their Durham office to Chapel Hill. More information can be found here.
# # #
About HonorBridge:
HonorBridge, formerly known as Carolina Donor Services, is the federally designated, not-for-profit organ procurement organization serving 7.5 million people in 77 counties in North Carolina, along with Pittsylvania County in Virginia. With offices in Durham, Greenville, and Winston-Salem, HonorBridge is devoted to building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation. In North Carolina, almost 3,000 people are currently waiting for organ transplants and nationally, over 100,000 people are on the organ waiting list. For more information, visit HonorBridge.org or call 1-800-200-2672.
