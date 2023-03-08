Local ownership group brings professional men’s soccer to the region with an independent club for on-field and off-field community development
Andy Williams hired as Head Scout alongside world-class front office staff
Carolina Core FC season seat deposits and limited-edition team gear now available for purchase
CAROLINA CORE, N.C. (March 1, 2023) - Carolina Core FC, an independent club that will join MLS NEXT Pro in 2024 and play its home matches at Truist Point hired Andy Williams as head scout. Andy will be responsible for driving the development, implementation, and operation of the club’s scouting program.
“We are excited to welcome Andy to the CCFC family. It was important for us to find someone with MLS scouting experience who already understood the complexities of building a talented roster while working within specific budgetary parameters,” Eddie Pope, Chief Sporting Officer.
Williams played soccer for the University of Rhode Island where he is still the team’s all-time leading scorer and part of the 40-40 club, having both 40 goals and 40 assists in his college career.
After college, Williams joined Major League Soccer playing with the Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, MetroStars (now the New York Red Bulls), Chicago Fire - winning the Open Cup Championship in 2003, and finally Real Salt Lake - leading them to the MLS Cup in 2009.
With 97 caps and 13 goals, Williams was a committed leader on the Jamaica National team, where he played in the 1998 World Cup, brought home the Caribbean Cup in 2008, and was called back after retirement for the 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign. Williams finished his career with 50 total goals and 95 total assists.
Williams joins the team at Carolina Core FC with ample experience as a Technical Director with FC Arizona where he was responsible for the management and organization of the team as well as the day-to-day operations of the entire club. Subsequently, Williams led the scouting department for Real Salt Lake (RSL) where he scouted and procured international and domestic talent. Many of these players still play for RSL or have gone on to play throughout Europe and Latin America. In addition to his scouting responsibilities, Andy also served as the first team assistant under Head Coach, Jeff Cassar, from 2013-2015.
“We wanted a scout who could go beyond simply circling the best player on the field. Andy’s prolific playing experience provides him with the distinct ability to recognize the subtle nuances that separate good players from special players throughout all stages of development. I am looking forward to working alongside Andy as we continue to build out our technical staff for the upcoming 2024 season,” Eddie Pope.
Meet Andy Williams in person on April 15th at Radar Brewing Co. in Winston-Salem to kickoff Carolina Core FC’s ‘Core Tour’ event series where CCFC will be hitting the road in different areas in the core of North Carolina to connect with the community and gear up for their inaugural season. Deposits for season tickets are now open for the 2024 season - seat deposits start at $25. Register for the Core Tour HERE.
ABOUT Carolina Core FC
Founded in 2022, Carolina Core FC is an independent professional men’s soccer club that will begin play in MLS NEXT Pro in 2024. The club’s local owners are dedicated to community development through its on-field and off-field activities. Carolina Core FC has diligently worked behind the scenes to build together its experienced executive staff, including former U.S. Men’s National Team and MLS legend Eddie Pope as the Chief Sporting Officer. #CCFC will play its home matches in High Point, N.C. at Truist Point, the $38 million stadium located in the revitalized downtown social district. Supporters can join the club by securing a season seat deposit and ordering limited-edition Carolina Core FC merchandise atwww.carolinacorefc.com.
ABOUT MLS NEXT Pro
Launched in March 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men’s soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academies associated with MLS, through to MLS, the top U.S. domestic league. Twenty-one Clubs competed during the inaugural season – 20 MLS-affiliated and one independent club, Rochester New York FC – with Columbus Crew 2 winning the first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup in October. MLS NEXT Pro continues to grow the game through innovation and diversity, bringing professional soccer to new communities across the country and creating global opportunities both on and off the field. Seven MLS-affiliated clubs will join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023: Atlanta United, Austin FC, Charlotte FC, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Football Club, Nashville Soccer Club (Huntsville City FC) and New York Red Bulls. Additional MLS-affiliated and independent clubs will join in the years ahead, including Carolina Core FC in 2024. Beginning in 2023, MLS NEXT Pro matches will be streamed live on the Apple TV platform as part of the monumental partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer. For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, visit mlsnextpro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.