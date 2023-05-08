Carolina Core celebrates both “Economic Development Week” and 42,300 office/industrial job announcements in the last five years
Central North Carolina – The Carolina Core region and the Piedmont Triad Partnership are celebrating May 8-12, 2023, as “Economic Development Week.” During this week, communities across North America will celebrate and recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrant and livable communities.
Created in 2016 by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) – the largest international professional trade association for economic developers – Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere. In addition, the week-long focus celebrates the accomplishments and important work economic developers perform in their communities throughout the year.
“The Carolina Core has experienced impressive economic development momentum these last few years,” said Mike Fox, president and CEO of the Piedmont Triad Partnership. “In 2018 we announced the goal of creating more than 50,000 office/industrial jobs in the Carolina Core in 20 years. Just five years into that 20-year goal, more than 42,300 jobs have been announced in the Carolina Core. We are celebrating that success this week.”
Loren Hill, the Carolina Core Regional Economic Development Director for the Piedmont Triad Partnership, said “During Economic Development Week, it is important to recognize our region’s local economic development professionals. They work hard to help existing companies thrive and expand while also helping to recruit new companies to the Carolina Core.”
Those talented local economic development professionals work at the Alamance Chamber of Commerce;
City of Burlington Economic Development Department; Caswell County Manager’s Office; Chatham County Economic Development Corporation; Davidson County Economic Development Commission; Davie County Economic Development Commission; Town of Elkin Economic Development Dept.; Fayeteville Cumberland Economic Development Corp.; Greensboro Chamber of Commerce; City of Greensboro Economic Development Dept.; Harnet County Economic Development Partnership; High Point Economic Development Corp.; I-95/I-40 Crossroads of America Alliance; Montgomery County Economic Development Dept.; Moore County Economic Development Partnership; Person County Economic Development Commission; Randolph County Economic Development Corp.; Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism; Sanford Area Growth Alliance; Stokes County Economic Development Dept.; Surry County Economic Development Partnership; Wilkes Economic Development Corp.; Greater Winston-Salem, Inc.; and Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce.
Fox added, “During this 2023 Economic Development Week, I urge our business and educational leaders, elected officials, and residents to thank our local economic developers for helping to make the Carolina Core the the state’s third economic development engine.”
IEDC President & CEO Nathan Ohle said, “As local and regional economies evolve, the role of economic developers and development organizations are crucial in energizing, preparing, and promoting local economic growth. The 2023 Economic Development Week will recognize, distinguish, and show appreciation for the innovation and leadership of our community leaders building an equitable, sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future. I hope communities everywhere will join us in celebrating the accomplishments and important work economic developers perform in their communities year-round.”
About the Piedmont Triad Partnership (piedmonttriadnc.com)
Founded in 1991, the Piedmont Triad Partnership is a private leadership organization bringing together and leveraging the business community to promote prosperity and help drive economic and job growth.
PTP supports regional development platforms including megasite development and other transformational projects that will prepare the Carolina Core region to compete for major economic development job-generating projects.
About the Carolina Core (nccarolinacore.com)
The Carolina Core—a 150+ mile stretch of central North Carolina anchored by Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point and Fayetteville—has emerged as the state’s next economic engine, propelled by billions of dollars of recent investment from companies from around the world.
With a high-performing talent pool of more than 2 million people fueled by access to 30+ colleges and universities, prime real estate for growth and an exceptionally strong business climate, the region is a globally compet itive market that offers undeniable momentum and a strategic location between Charlotte and the Research Triangle.
The Carolina Core has been a branding initiative of the Piedmont Triad Partnership since 2018.
About the International Economic Development Council (www.iedcONLINE.org)
The International Economic Development Council is a non-profit membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 4,300 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth, and provide a stable tax base.
From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, IEDC’s members are engaged in the full range of economic development experiences.
Given the breadth of economic development work, members are employed in a wide variety of settings including local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities, and a variety of other institutions. IEDC’s members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities, and improve the quality of life in their regions.
