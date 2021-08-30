NEW SHOW AND FALL MOVIES ANNOUNCED:
- CARLY BURRUSS WITH CASEY NOEL IN THE CROWN – FRI., OCT. 8, 7PM
- CAROLINA CLASSIC MOVIE REAR WINDOW – TUES., SEPT. 21, 7PM
- CAROLINA CLASSIC MOVIE THE SHINING – TUES., OCT. 12, 7PM
- CAROLINA CLASSIC MOVIE CASABLANCA – TUES., NOV. 16, 7PM
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces country singer Carly Burruss in The Crown at the Carolina*, as well as three movie additions to the Carolina Classic Movie lineup for the fall, including Rear Window, The Shining, and Casablanca. Movies will be screened in the Betty and Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium at the Carolina.
Tickets for all four events are now on sale.
*The Crown, which opened in fall of 2013 as a flexible performance space, is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to be completed in early September.
COMING TO THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA:
CARLY BURRUSS
Friday, October 8, 7:00pm
WITH OPENER CASEY NOEL
Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 ticketing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT CARLY BURRUSS
With a wicked sense of humor, a storyteller’s heart and a sweet nature, Carly Burruss is the epitome of country. Her whimsical, tongue-in-cheek disposition combined with her agile, lilting sound make her the country music singer/songwriter that stands out from the rest. A Carly Burruss show is sure to be one you will never forget as she entertains you with quippy comedy, witty lyrics you won’t forget, and devastatingly relatable heartbreakin’ ballads.
Burruss grew up skimming her fingers across piano keys and singing in church. The daughter of a schoolteacher and cabinet maker from Cumming, Georgia, her budding love for country music stemmed from the records she found in her grandparents’ home, mostly consisting of classic country vinyl. She found her way to the guitar, teaching herself the chords, and took the stage for the first time with her all-girl bluegrass band The Sawnee Mountain Train Wreck.
Today, Burruss is a touring country artist who doubles as a worship leader at Passion City Church in Atlanta. Recently, she has joined the boys of Sister Hazel on tour as the opening support artist. Burruss has shared the stage with other profile artists in recent years, including Keith Urban, Ruston Kelly, Ellie Holcomb, Dwight Yoakam, and Kasey Chambers.
Burruss has developed a loyal fanbase on The Rock Boat, a music festival boasting some of today’s finest musicians, and Florida Georgia Line’s “This Is How We Cruise” festival.
Burruss is in the business of honesty and conversation: one song from her feels like sitting down to have a heart-to-heart with your best friend. Her authentic lyrics about God, family, rock bottom, and finally making it up the mountain are the words we all want to sing along to. Her upcoming EP entitled “The Southern Pace EP” signifies a new era for Burruss in which her songwriting reaches the next level. Keeping the cheeky quality we have come to love, she digs deep to reach your soul and your sense of humor.
She would like to thank Dolly Parton and Jesus for making her into the artist and person that she is today.
ABOUT CASEY NOEL
Casey Noel’s timeless, captivating music will remind you of the many ways songs can enrich a life. A skilled singer-songwriter crystallizes the grace of a moment, honors and beautifies sadness, gives wings to something tender, something fun – something longing for flight. Casey’s EP “Not Just Pretty Words” released June 2020 and her single “Page 52” released March 2021, do just that. 2021 has already far exceeded 2020. Her single "Page 52" was added to Spotify's Emerging Americana playlist and she also just played FloydFest as part of their On the Rise series. She will soon find herself in the studio once more recording her newest original "Playing God" so be on the lookout!
COMING TO THE CAROLINA CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES:
Carolina Classic Movie
REAR WINDOW
Tuesday, September 21, 7:00pm
None of Hitchcock's films has ever given a clearer view of his genius for suspense than Rear Window. When professional photographer L.B. "Jeff" Jeffries is confined to a wheelchair with a broken leg, he becomes obsessed with watching the private dramas of his neighbors play out across the courtyard. When he suspects a salesman may have murdered his nagging wife, Jeffries enlists the help of his glamorous socialite girlfriend to investigate the highly suspicious chain of events… events that ultimately lead to one of Hitchcock’s memorable and gripping endings.
Directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly. 1955. Rated PG. 1 hour, 55 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie
THE SHINING
Tuesday, October 12, 7:00pm
Stanley Kubrick directs this chilling adaptation of the Stephen King shocker. Seeking solitude in order to write a novel, Jack Torrance takes a job as an off-season caretaker at the remote Overlook Hotel in Colorado. Eager to get started, Jack disregards warnings that the isolation drove a former caretaker mad and moves into the massive resort with his wife Wendy, and son Danny. But Danny has a supernatural gift which makes him aware of an evil lurking in the hotel, and sure enough, as winter storms cut the hotel off from civilization, Jack gradually becomes murderously insane.
Directed by Stanley Kubrick. Starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, and Danny Lloyd. 1980. Rated R. 2 hours, 22 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie
CASABLANCA
Tuesday, November 16, 7:00pm
Casablanca: easy to enter, but much harder to leave, especially if you're wanted by the Nazis. Such a man is Resistance leader Victor Laszlo, whose only hope is Rick Blaine, a cynical American who sticks his neck out for no one, especially Victor's wife Ilsa, the ex-lover who broke his heart. Ilsa offers herself in exchange for Laszlo's transport out of the country, and bitter Rick must decide what counts more: personal happiness or countless lives hanging in the balance.
Directed by Michael Curtiz. Starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, and Claude Rains. 1942. Rated PG. 1 hour, 42 minutes.
Carolina Classic Movie tickets are $7, taxes and fees included. Essential Workers buy one regular ticket, get one free (detail online). Carolina Theatre Movie passes will also be accepted at door.
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- Masks are required in accordance with the Guilford County Commissioners’ updated policy as of August 13, 2021. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated in the auditorium.)
- The theatre’s concession stand is open.
- Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre.
- All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, and dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are also now in use for all events.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Thursday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
