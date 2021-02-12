Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training), Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
In-Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Introduction to Computer Basics, on Tuesday February 16 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. During this workshop you will learn computer terminology, how to determine the difference between hardware and software, how to navigate the Internet efficiently, and identify the different ways a person can connect to the internet.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Virtual Training Event: Power Up Your Resume, on Tuesday, February 16 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Virtual Resume Workshop. This online workshop teaches individuals how to prepare a professional resume that reflects their skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job they are seeking. This will include: What information to include in your resume, how to clearly and concisely present your skills and abilities, styles of resumes and common rules and common mistakes made in a resume.
Register in advance: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Crafting a Compelling Cover Letter, on Wednesday February 17 at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Crafting a Compelling Cover Letter. This workshop will show you how to create an effective cover letter. We will discuss the components that make up each part of the letter. You will learn how to explain why you are writing and applying for the job, how to highlight the qualifications related to the position as laid out in the job criteria, and how to prove that you align well with the organization and that you meet the job requirements.
Register in advance: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
In-Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Resume Development, on Thursday February 18 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn how to prepare and write your resume including resume formats, step by step section creation, ways to bolster your resume appropriately, and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Virtual Training Event: Ace the Interview, on Thursday, February 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Ace the Interview. This workshop will teach individuals the best practices for interviewing and landing the job. This will include how to prepare for an interview, what to wear for an interview, and how to present yourself during in-person and virtual interview.
Register in advance: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Effective Communication in the Workplace, on Monday February 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Effective Communication in the Workplace. In this workshop, you will learn techniques for getting your message across effectively in the workplace and how to tackle potential communication challenges. This will include: Communicating with your colleagues, Responding to critical feedback, Communicating in tricky situations.
Register in advance: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
In-Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Online Safety, on Tuesday February 23 from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at our Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn Identify what information is appropriate to share online and what kinds of interactions to avoid; Identify possible scam scenarios related to social interactions as well as employment.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Virtual Training Event: Fund Your Business (Grow Your Business Series), on Wednesday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Fund Your Business (Grow Your Business Series). The best small businesses are always looking for ways to improve, whether that’s increasing their revenue or adopting more efficient processes. The Grow Your Business Series can help you take your business to the next level. In this workshop you will learn how to: Find federal, state and privately funded business grants and resources for small businesses, identify grants for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and how to Prepare for the grant application process.
Register in advance: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Let’s Get Digital (Grow Your Business Series), on Thursday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Let’s Get Digital (Grow Your Business Series). The best small businesses are always looking for ways to improve, whether that’s increasing their revenue or adopting more efficient processes. The Grow Your Business Series can help you take your business to the next level. In this workshop you will learn how to: Determine the best social media channels for your business, Create local awareness and establish a network, Find free resources to help your business gain exposure.
Register in advance: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
