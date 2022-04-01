CAREER DIGEST
Virtual & In Person Hiring & Training Events at Triad Goodwill
For April 2022
SAVE THE DATE!
Second Chance Job & Resource Fair, on Wednesday, April 27 from 9:00AM – 1:00PM at the Windsor Community Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. This event is meant to provide employment and resource opportunities specifically for Justice Involved, however— anyone is welcomed! The Second Chance Job & Resource Fair is hosted by Triad Goodwill in partnership with NC Works and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.
Participants are encouraged to attend the workshops and their name will be entered into a drawing to win (1) of (4) $25 gift cards. Goodwill will offer workshops that will showcase individual skills/qualities and empower them to let employers know why they should hire them. The workshops dates are as follows: Tuesday, April 19th from 10am – 12pm | Tuesday, April 19th from 2pm – 4pm | Wednesday, April 20th from 10am – 12pm | Wednesday, April 20th from 2pm – 4pm
Employers/Resources Include: Fed Ex Ground, Rice Toyota, Carolina Biological Supply Company, New Garden Landscaping & Nursery, Staffing Logistics, Family Success Center II, Operation Hope, and more!
Job-seekers are encouraged to pre-register for this event.
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Excel Formula Writing, on Monday, April 4 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom.Microsoft Excel is one of the most power calculation software on the market today. Learn how to read and write basic formulas for everyday calculations and analysis. This includes: Learning operators and the precedence of operators in formulas, How to build basic formulas in Excel using functions, Understanding Relative, Absolute, and Mixed cell references, and Reading formulas already built into existing spreadsheets. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Outlook Calendars & Contacts, on Monday, April 11 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom.Microsoft Outlook is the leading email platform for individuals and businesses today. Navigating the many functions of Outlook can be overwhelming; this workshop will help students navigate the calendar and contacts in Outlook. The coursework includes: Creating appointments and events, Organizing meetings, Understanding the various views that can be utilized for calendars and contacts, Integrating Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Teams in relation to scheduling and meetings, and Sharing calendars and contacts with other individuals. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: A Guide to Google Drive- Drive & Docs, on Friday, April 15 from 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom. Google Drive is an easy tool to store your files and access them from any device. You can store pictures, create a budget sheet, and share files with family and friends! During this workshop you will learn how to navigate Google Drive and use Google Docs.Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: PowerPoint- Building Presentations, on Monday, April 18 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom.The Microsoft PowerPoint course covers a broad range of topics to help you create powerful presentations. This course will cover how to apply themes, use outlines, add graphics/multimedia, and create transitions to deliver effective presentations. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Excel Charts & Graphics, on Monday, April 25 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom. Working with Microsoft Excel can be challenging enough when trying to learn the software; however, building graphs, charts, and visuals is important in telling the right story from your data. This workshop will teach participants how to build graphics, charts, tables, and more.
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour.
We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals. Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.