Campus Greensboro Hosts 75 Fellows 

GREENSBORO, NC 6/28/22 – The Campus Greensboro Fellows Program is a competitive, 10-week summer program that connects students to paid internships. As Fellows, students from Greensboro and around the country are provided opportunities to build their networks, enhance their professional development, engage in the community, and explore Greensboro as a place to thrive as young professionals. 

The Greensboro Downtown Parks organization highlights the direct impact of the Fellows Program for their team. “We have expanded our organizational capacity thanks to Campus Greensboro, bringing on fantastic interns and expanding our paid internship beyond the requirements of the summer program.” 

For 2022, the Fellows Program has 75 Fellows (students) interning with 37 different organizations throughout the city. Participating students are recruited from Greensboro’s seven local colleges and universities, as well as, this year’s cohort includes students attending 13 universities and colleges located outside of Greensboro. 

Supported by Action Greensboro’s recent win of the national Big Ideas Bright Cities Challenge, this year’s Campus Greensboro Fellows cohort also includes students selected to work directly with Greensboro minority and women owned business enterprises. 

Local internship hosts include: 

Action Greensboro 

ALT HR Partners 

Arch MI 

ArtsGreensboro 

Centric Brands 

Cone Health 

Eastern Music Festival 

Fox Rothschild LLP 

GP Supply Company 

GreenHill Center for NC Art 

Greensboro Chamber of Commerce 

Greensboro Downtown Greenway 

Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. 

Greensboro Jaycees 

Greensboro Montessori School 

Greensboro Science Center 

Greensboro Sports Foundation 

Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center 

HAECO Americas 

ITG Brands 

Josey Freight 

JV Mobile Marketing 

Kellin Foundation 

Kona Ice 

Kontoor Brands, Inc. 

Launch Greensboro 

NC MWBE Coordinators Network 

Percensys Core Learning 

RTriad 

Social Designs Consulting 

Susan Hunt Law 

Syngenta 

Team Logic IT 

The Fresh Market, Inc. 

UNC Greensboro 

Unifi 

You Can Vote 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.