Campus Greensboro Hosts 75 Fellows
GREENSBORO, NC 6/28/22 – The Campus Greensboro Fellows Program is a competitive, 10-week summer program that connects students to paid internships. As Fellows, students from Greensboro and around the country are provided opportunities to build their networks, enhance their professional development, engage in the community, and explore Greensboro as a place to thrive as young professionals.
The Greensboro Downtown Parks organization highlights the direct impact of the Fellows Program for their team. “We have expanded our organizational capacity thanks to Campus Greensboro, bringing on fantastic interns and expanding our paid internship beyond the requirements of the summer program.”
For 2022, the Fellows Program has 75 Fellows (students) interning with 37 different organizations throughout the city. Participating students are recruited from Greensboro’s seven local colleges and universities, as well as, this year’s cohort includes students attending 13 universities and colleges located outside of Greensboro.
Supported by Action Greensboro’s recent win of the national Big Ideas Bright Cities Challenge, this year’s Campus Greensboro Fellows cohort also includes students selected to work directly with Greensboro minority and women owned business enterprises.
Local internship hosts include:
Action Greensboro
ALT HR Partners
Arch MI
ArtsGreensboro
Centric Brands
Cone Health
Eastern Music Festival
Fox Rothschild LLP
GP Supply Company
GreenHill Center for NC Art
Greensboro Chamber of Commerce
Greensboro Downtown Greenway
Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc.
Greensboro Jaycees
Greensboro Montessori School
Greensboro Science Center
Greensboro Sports Foundation
Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center
HAECO Americas
ITG Brands
Josey Freight
JV Mobile Marketing
Kellin Foundation
Kona Ice
Kontoor Brands, Inc.
Launch Greensboro
NC MWBE Coordinators Network
Percensys Core Learning
RTriad
Social Designs Consulting
Susan Hunt Law
Syngenta
Team Logic IT
The Fresh Market, Inc.
UNC Greensboro
Unifi
You Can Vote
