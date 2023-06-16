Call to Artists: 49th Annual Day in the Park Festival
The High Point Arts Council would like to invite all artists and makers to join them at City Lake Park in Jamestown, NC on September 16th for the 49th Annual Day in the Park Festival. Day in the Park takes place from 11am-4pm and features two stages of live entertainment all day, multiple food trucks, children’s activities, folklife exhibitions, arts themed activities, and over thirty artists and crafters.
From Jewelry makers, to woodworkers, to local authors, Day in the Park is one of the best opportunities for local artists to not only sell their hard work, but make a connection with the surrounding Triad community. In addition to this, Day in the Park is one of the best events to promote local food businesses and trucks with over 2,000 people predicted to be in attendance.
Fine artists and crafters that would like to participate are reserved a spot in our Marketplace Bazaar area where they can set up their own space to exhibit and sell their work. Food trucks and charts can reserve a spot to sell concessions throughout the day.
The Day in the Park Festival annually brings out approximately 3,000 attendees throughout the course of the day. The fee for Fine Artists and Crafters to reserve a spot in this year’s MarketPlace Bazaar area is $50 before July 15th and $75 after July 15th.
The deadline for application is July 31st. The fee for food trucks to reserve a spot is $200 before August 25th and $250 after August 25th. The fee for food carts to reserve a spot is $100 before August 25th and $150 after August 25th. The deadline for food trucks and carts is August 31st.
To reserve your spot in the Marketplace Bazaar for the 49th Annual Day in the Park Festival, you can find the application online at https://tinyurl.com/DIPCraftVendors or https://tinyurl.com/DIPFoodVendors or you can contact the High Point Arts Council’s Programs Coordinator at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
