Archdale, N.C. – Calling all artists, creatives, tinkerers, teachers, and homeschoolers. The Randolph Arts Guild (RAG) and Archdale Parks and Recreation (APRD) are teaming up to sponsor the 2nd annual Art in the Park/Fall Flowers Project. Artists, businesses, and community members in Randolph County and surrounding areas are encouraged to create lifelike flower sculptures, between 2’ & 5’ to be displayed at Creekside Park during the month of October. Since you can include your name, business name, and info on the sculpture, this can also be an excellent marketing opportunity!
Lady Bird Johnson said it best, “Where flowers bloom, so does hope”. “This quote perfectly reflects the intention of this event, to connect and inspire our community through the arts.”, Carolyn Isley, President, Randolph County Arts Guild.
Applications will be accepted between through Sept. 17, 2021. All flowers will be on display at Creekside Park from Oct. 1 through October 30th. There is no charge to participate in this project. The flower sculptures need to be wind and rain resistant. Artists will need to supply their own materials and be prepared to install their sculptures on Oct.1 or 2. Artwork must be family friendly.
Would you like to participate? More information and inspiration for design can be found at www.archdaleparks.com – Special Events – Flowers
Direct Information Link: https://www.archdale-nc.gov/377/Flowers
Randolph Arts Guild: https://www.randolphartsguild.com
Feel free to tag us @archdaleparks and @randolphartsguild
