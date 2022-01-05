Cafeteria Manager Named GCS Employee of the Month
Michelle Perry serves staff and students at Northern Elementary
Greensboro, N.C. – Cafeteria manager Michelle Perry was with her staff at Northern Elementary this morning, as she is each school-day morning, ready to sample the meal they prepared for the students. It’s a ritual that she and her team continue each day to ensure that the food is delicious and ready to serve. But today was a little different, because Perry was surprised with the news that she had been named the January GCS Employee of the Month.
Perry was nominated by staff members at Northern Elementary, including Principal Dr. Robert Richmond, who wrote: “Mrs. Perry is an amazing manager, but most of all she cares. We noticed that Mrs. Perry and her staff eat lunch prior to the kids coming in. When asked about this, she responded by saying that this was quality control. She said she would not feed kids food that she would not eat herself. If she tastes it, then she can tell if the taste is off. This is definitely something I can appreciate as a parent and principal. The food in our cafeteria is so good that most days I and other staff buy cafeteria food. She and her staff decorate based on holidays, interact with the students, and never run out of hot food. She is always pleasant and great to her staff. Mrs. Perry is definitely deserving of this award for the time and care that she puts into serving our students!”
Perry received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of January, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, at the Northern Elementary and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.
