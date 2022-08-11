Caesars Virginia Marks Exciting Steps With Official Groundbreaking Event With Executives, State and Local Officials
DANVILLE, VA. (Aug. 11, 2022) – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (“Caesars”), parent company of the future Caesars Virginia, hosted a groundbreaking event today with remarks from Caesars executives Robert Livingston, Senior Vice President of Development, and Barron Fuller, Regional President, Principal Chief Richard Sneed and Scott Barber, CEO of EBCI Holdings, of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and state and local dignitaries including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, Virginia State Delegate Danny Marshall, Kelly Gee, Executive Director of Virginia Lottery and Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corp.
As momentum grows with highly-skilled individuals from the community working to make the resort a reality, the groundbreaking is another exciting step forward in the completion of Caesars Virginia. The full-service entertainment facility, scheduled to open in late 2024, will create thousands of construction and operational jobs.
“We are incredibly excited to mark this next step in Caesars Virginia’s development with the support and enthusiasm of the Danville community and surrounding region,” said Barron Fuller, Regional President with Caesars Entertainment. “The people of Danville entrusted us to build a world-class resort for visitors from around the country to enjoy, and that is exactly what we intend to do.”
“With construction now officially underway, we are excited to be one step closer to welcoming guests to a premier resort for fun and entertainment in the Danville area,” said Principal Chief Richard Sneed of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. “We are grateful for all of the support we have received from local citizens and leaders for this venture that will create new jobs and provide economic growth across the region. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the City of Danville.“
Caesars Virginia will include a 500-room hotel and a world-class casino gaming floor with over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP™ poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, high-quality bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.
Caesars, the largest domestic casino-entertainment company with more than 50 owned and managed properties, will serve as the manager of the casino. Caesars, EBCI and a local minority investor will be partners in the joint venture. The Caesars Sportsbook app is already live and available for download and registration throughout Virginia.
Upon its completion in 2024, Caesars Virginia will attract visitation from new customers and existing members of the best-in-class Caesars Rewards player loyalty program who reside in the broader Danville region and across the country.
For more information and to follow progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or www.facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia.
About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.
