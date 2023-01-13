Caesars Virginia Invites Suppliers to Learn about Upcoming Opportunities
DANVILLE, VA (Jan. 13, 2023) – Caesars Entertainment is pleased to announce a Supplier Outreach Event to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research Facility, located at 150 Slayton Avenue, Danville, VA. The event will consist of two sessions, with Session 1 running from 9:30 a.m. to noon and Session 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is an opportunity for suppliers to learn more about doing business with Caesars Entertainment and about upcoming supplier opportunities for Caesars Virginia, a premier resort casino opening in late 2024 in Danville, VA. The sessions will focus on operational needs outside of construction, including food and beverage, technology and other goods/services.
“We are excited to host this event and share information about opportunities available to local and regional suppliers as we prepare to open Caesars Virginia,” said Chris Albrecht, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Caesars Virginia. “We believe that working with local suppliers is essential to the success of our new resort, and we look forward to building strong partnerships with the best suppliers in the area.”
The event is open to all interested suppliers. Pre-registration is required. Interested suppliers should follow the link to register for the event: https://caesarssupplierdiversity.formstack.com/forms/danville_supplier_outreach_event.
About Caesars Virginia
Caesars Virginia in Danville is a multimillion-dollar premier destination resort casino slated to open in the Schoolfield area in late 2024. The property plans to include will include a 500-room hotel and a world-class casino gaming floor with over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP™ poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, high-quality bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Upon its completion in 2024, Caesars Virginia will attract visitation from new customers and existing members of the best-in-class Caesars Rewards player loyalty program who reside in the broader Danville region and across the country. For more information and to follow progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or www.facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia.
