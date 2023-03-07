Caesars Virginia Invites Job Seekers to Apply for Hundreds of Open Positions with Immediate Start Dates
Hiring event is March 9 and 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Averett University’s North Campus Athletic Complex
Caesars Virginia, a multimillion-dollar premier resort casino, opening late 2024 in Danville, VA., is actively seeking enthusiastic individuals for hundreds of open positions across the resort operations team, including table games, slot operations, cage operations, surveillance and security, finance, warehouse, facilities and more. Many positions will start immediately.
Preregistration is available now! Hiring event will take place March 9 and 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Averett University’s Athletic Complex on the North Campus (707 Mt. Cross Road, Danville, VA, 24540)
While applying online in advance will save potential Team Members time, it is not mandatory., To preregister or for more information on available positions, please visit www.caesars.com/caesars-virginia.
ABOUT: Caesars Virginia in Danville is a multimillion-dollar premier destination resort casino slated to open in the Schoolfield area in late 2024. The property plans to include will include a 500-room hotel and a world-class casino gaming floor with over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP™ poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, high-quality bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Upon its completion in 2024, Caesars Virginia will attract visitation from new customers and existing members of the best-in-class Caesars Rewards player loyalty program who reside in the broader Danville region and across the country. For more information and to follow progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or www.facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia.
