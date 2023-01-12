Caesars Virginia Invites Job Seekers to Apply for Casino Dealer Training
Hundreds of Open Positions – No Experience Necessary – Must be 21+
Caesars Virginia, a multimillion-dollar premier resort casino, opening late 2024 in Danville, VA. is actively seeking enthusiastic individuals for casino dealer training, with instruction on how to deal cards and other casino operations. Caesars is looking to fill hundreds of positions and will provide the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry, however no casino experience is necessary. Select candidates will be invited to partake in a complimentary 12-week training program and successful graduates will be offered employment with the casino.
Registration is available now
To apply to be a dealer trainee, interested parties must visit www.caesars.com/caesars-virginia by Feb. 1.
Caesars Virginia in Danville is a multimillion-dollar premier destination resort casino slated to open in the Schoolfield area in late 2024. The property plans to include will include a 500-room hotel and a world-class casino gaming floor with over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP™ poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, high-quality bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Upon its completion in 2024, Caesars Virginia will attract visitation from new customers and existing members of the best-in-class Caesars Rewards player loyalty program who reside in the broader Danville region and across the country. For more information and to follow progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or www.facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia.
