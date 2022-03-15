On Mon., Mar. 14, the demolition contractor began work to remove the Finishing Plant on the Schoolfield site with a wrecking ball and crane, making room for Caesars Virginia.
This step marks a significant push forward in the process of building the resort, and while there are many to follow, Caesars Entertainment is pleased to share photos and broll of this milestone.
