Caesars Entertainment Announces Whiting-Turner as the General Contractor for Caesars Virginia
DANVILLE, VA. (April 25, 2022) – Caesars Entertainment has chosen Whiting-Turner as the general contractor to build Caesars Virginia, a $500 million resort, which will include 500 hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art casino floor, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker® Room, new restaurant and entertainment offerings, and much more. Preliminary work has already begun on the site in Danville, and the appointment of Whiting-Turner is yet another exciting step forward in the completion of the resort. Whiting-Turner has also built Horseshoe Baltimore as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience Las Vegas, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe and more.
“Caesars Entertainment is thrilled to be working with Whiting-Turner to build Caesars Virginia,” said Robert Livingston, Senior Vice President of Development for Caesars Entertainment. “We are confident Whiting-Turner, and their proven record of success, will make for an incredible partner to build the world-class resort we’ve promised the City of Danville.”
Caesars Entertainment and Whiting-Turner are committed to finding highly-skilled individuals and sub-contractors from the local community to help build Caesars Virginia. Those interested in learning more about construction employment opportunities can log their information here or email CaesarsVA@whiting-turner.com.
Caesars Virginia plans include:
- 500 rooms
- Spa
- Pool
- Fitness center
- Casino featuring:
- More than 1,400 cutting-edge slot machines and table games
- Caesars Sportsbook, a best-in-class sports betting experience
- WSOP Poker Room, a live Poker Room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables
- 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with an entertainment venue accommodating up to 2,500 guests.
- New restaurant and bar concepts.
For more information and to follow progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or www.facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia.
About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.
About Whiting-Turner
Whiting-Turner provides construction management, general contracting, design-build and IPD services on projects small and large for a diverse group of customers. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland since 1909, the company has grown to have more than 50 locations nationwide. For more information on Whiting-Turner, please visit www.whiting-turner.com.
