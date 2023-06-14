Butler Lighting Opens New Location in Thomasville
Major SALE: Showroom-Wide Discounts at 2203 N. Church St. Greensboro
Greensboro, NC – June 1st, 2023 – Butler Lighting, a leading provider of high-quality lighting solutions, is excited to announce the relocation of its Greensboro operations to Thomasville, North Carolina. This strategic move aims to enhance the company's multifamily and service offerings by leveraging a more suitable location.
As part of the relocation announcement, Butler Lighting Of Greensboro will be holding a mega showroom-wide sale in Greensboro, offering an incredible 60% discount on the entire display and showroom inventory. Homeowners, designers, and contractors have a limited-time opportunity to acquire premium lighting products at unbeatable prices.
While shifting operations to Thomasville, Butler Lighting remains committed to maintaining a presence in Greensboro. The company is actively searching for suitable office and showroom space in the area to continue serving the community's lighting needs. If you would like to showcase our lighting fixtures in your business/showroom, contact us.
Residents of Greensboro can visit our Highway 68 location for in-person selection and shopping, while utilizing our website, butlerlightingusa.com, to explore our extensive range of light fixtures and inquire about lighting projects over the phone or through the web.
Butler Lighting's High Point showroom will continue to serve as the company's premier location for lighting and home decor. With its extensive range of lighting fixtures and decorative pieces, the High Point showroom showcases the latest trends and designs in the industry.
The new location In Thomasville will be opening late 2023.
For the latest updates on Butler Lighting's relocation progress and information about the Greensboro showroom sale, visit our website at https://butlerlightingusa.com/greensboro-lighting-showrooms
