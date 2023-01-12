Business North Carolina Launching New Interview Series with Dr. Nido Qubein
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 – High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein will soon be featured monthly in Business North Carolina Magazine interviewing leaders included in the magazine’s annual Power List. The first full interview will be available starting in January 2023.
The program will feature conversations between Dr. Qubein and a variety of the state’s most influential leaders, including CEOs, entrepreneurs and leaders of major organizations. Business North Carolina publisher Ben Kinney says the magazine envisioned Dr. Qubein in this role for his knowledge of state business leaders, his entrepreneurial spirit and his prolific success as a business leader and consultant.
“Business NC is focused on telling the stories of economic development throughout our state, and that certainly includes profiling the people who make it all happen,” says Kinney. “There’s no one better to explore the minds of the NC Power List than one of its own members, Nido R. Qubein. He is known as a transformational college president, business leader and host of a PBS North Carolina show. But it’s also his knowledge as a board member at both Fortune 500 companies and smaller enterprises that makes him such a perfect host for a show that explores the movers and shakers of North Carolina.”
The featured interviews come from an annual publication by Business North Carolina titled the “Power List.” Leaders recognized on this list are making an impact in their communities and statewide. Qubein was featured in Business North Carolina’s 2022 Power List.
“Business North Carolina continues to inform and inspire economic innovators of our state,” says Qubein. “I’m excited to converse with Power List members to further the development of opportunities for the individuals and communities that make North Carolina such a special place to work and live.”
Through his success in business and his presidency at High Point University, Dr. Qubein has become a distinguished and sought-after professional speaker, having delivered more than 7,500 engagement events internationally to corporations and nonprofit organizations. He’s interviewed global thought leaders including Dr. Condoleezza Rice, General Colin Powell, Steve Wozniak, Malcolm Gladwell, Tom Brokaw among dozens more.
Excerpts from the interviews will be published in Business North Carolina and available through the magazine's free e-mail newsletter, the Daily Digest. Sign up for the newsletter here and stay tuned for more information.
Photos: 1) High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein will soon partner with Business North Carolina for a monthly series interviewing leaders included in the magazine’s annual Power List. The first full interview will be available starting in January 2023.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
