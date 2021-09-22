HIGH POINT, N.C. – September 21, 2021 - Thrive High Point: Minority Entrepreneurship Initiative is launching today as the newest program of Business High Point - Chamber of Commerce. The initiative is an intentional effort to broaden High Point’s business community and create greater access to minority and women-owned businesses. “There are deep disparities in our business community based on race and gender,” Patrick Chapin, President & CEO of Business High Point, said. “Our goal is to ensure that resources, capital, business support, and training are equally distributed and available across all of High Point.”
Thrive High Point is the direct byproduct of the High Point Equity Project (HPEP)—an effort that began in Fall 2020 to raise funds, design the infrastructure, and coordinate delivery for this Minority Entrepreneurship Initiative. Local City Councilman, Cyril Jefferson, and his consulting firm, Change Often LLC, originally established the project to develop and cultivate economic empowerment in marginalized communities. Empowered by Dr. Nido Qubein and the seed funding given by High Point University, the HPEP leveraged the collaborative efforts of many community partners and the leaders serving on its steering committee to make this possible.
Business High Point - Chamber of Commerce is excited to lead this initiative and continue its commitment to promoting the growth and success of all High Point businesses. The National Institute for Economic Development—a national organization with deep roots in North Carolina—will aid in the facilitation and staffing of this new program. Dr. Bryle Henderson Hatch, a Guilford County Native, has been hired as the Executive Director.
Dr. Hatch explains, “Our goal is to enhance High Point’s inclusive economic system, and to create an entrepreneurial environment that not only encourages but intentionally supports minority and women-owned businesses.”
The program components and events will begin Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Thrive High Point provides business counseling, training, networking, and access to financial support. All of the services are free and open to businesses located in High Point. Our office is located inside Congdon Yards - 410 W. English Road Suite B309 High Point, NC 27262.
Learn more about Thrive High Point: Minority Entrepreneurship Initiative here.
About Business High Point, Inc.: Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce initiates, inspires and accelerates the kind of change that propels its members to success and its community to prominence. This mission is accomplished through the three areas of focus: Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Initiatives, and Transformational Change. Established in 2015, Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce is the merged entity of the High Point Chamber of Commerce and the High Point Partners. To learn more about BHP Chamber please visit www.bhpchamber.org. To discover how BHP Chamber can help your business, please contact Iris Boswell, membership director, at Iris@bhpchamber.org.
About the Institute: The N.C. Institute of Minority Economic Development was founded in 1986 to expand and diversify the state’s economic base by providing direct support to minority and women-owned businesses. Now known as the National Institute of Minority Economic Development and spanning a five-state footprint in the Southeast, The Institute continues to address racial and gender economic disparities by improving the ecosystem for diverse small businesses and increasing access to capital for business and communities. The Institute has helped more than 10,000 minority businesses obtain over $1 billion in financial contracts and awards and secure more than $140 million in bonding. More can be found at www.theinstitutenc.org.
