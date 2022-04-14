Business High Point and Heroes Center Collaborate To Connect Fort Bragg Veterans with Employers
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Apr. 14, 2022 – Business High Point Chamber of Commerce (BHP) has recently begun an exciting partnership with the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at Fort Bragg and the High Point Heroes Center to help transitioning Fort Bragg service members consider High Point employers to complete internships, apprenticeships and find employment.
The plan for creating a direct funnel with TAP was introduced to an initial group of High Point employers, including Vann York Auto Group, Atrium Wake Forest Baptist High Point, Culp, Inc, and MacPanel. On Mar. 10, each company hosted the Fort Bragg TAP team on site for company tours and attended an information session at Congdon Yards that offered an opportunity for those employers to learn about the TAP program in greater detail.
“It's tremendously rewarding to connect our employers with impactful programs such as
TAP. We are 100 miles out from Fort Bragg, creating a pipeline for the skilled individuals exiting the service could bolster High Point’s business community,” states Brian Norris of Business High Point.
Each company that participated in the introductory session was excited to continue forward with the program, an optimistic outlook for future recruitment efforts as TAP expands its reach into the Triad.
“We have on average seven or eight thousand individuals leaving Ft. Bragg each year. Many times, if they haven’t had a chance to get out and know what is in the area, they return back home. But there may not be jobs back home,” said Bill McMillian, Transition Services Manager at Ft. Bragg. “There are jobs here in N.C., but the soldiers don’t know about them. It's our job to bridge the gap and link these soldiers and companies together.”
As more High Point companies participate in TAP, Ft. Bragg veterans will have more opportunities to try positions in varying industries, gain civilian work experience and land a job. Additionally, because TAP is military run, the labor from participating veterans comes at no cost to the businesses while enrolled in the career skills training program.
“Many veterans have a hard time with their transition back into civilian life. Our focus is to make an impact on their transition, helping them go through it as softly as possible,” said Patrick Davis, executive director of the Heroes Center. “They’re going to be awesome neighbors, awesome employees and make an awesome impact on our community.”
###
About Business High Point, Inc.: Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce initiates, inspires and accelerates the kind of change that propels its members to success and its community to prominence. This mission is accomplished through the three areas of focus: Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Initiatives and Transformational Change. To learn more about BHP Chamber please visit www.bhpchamber.org.
Heroes Center is a faith-based 501c3 located in High Point, N.C. providing Veterans with the necessary resources to successfully transition into civilian life. We address the tough issues facing Veterans such as transitional housing, job placement and the challenges of connecting in community.
Transition Assistance Program (TAP) is a is a cooperative effort among the Department of Labor, and the Departments of Defense, Education, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs, the Small Business Administration and the Office of Personnel Management, providing comprehensive transition services to separating and retiring Soldiers, their Family members and Department of the Army (DA) Civilians.
