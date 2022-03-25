BULL CITY CIDERWORKS WILMINGTON, NC EXPANSION ANNOUNCED
WILMINGTON, NC (March 25, 2022) Bull City Ciderworks officially announced today expansion into the Wilmington, NC market to open its fifth taproom in North Carolina. The newest cider bar plans to welcome customers early summer in the up-and-coming “Cargo District” at 615 S. 17th Street.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for us to open the doors in Wilmington,” said John Clowney, CEO of Bull City Ciderworks. “Eastern North Carolina has been an important distribution location for us for several years. We started searching for a suitable spot pre-pandemic and are very excited to bring some new energy to the craft beverage scene in the Port City. We’ve already started reaching out to other businesses in the area to partner with as we prepare to commence operations. Our brand has a strong commitment to the community in our existing locations and our commitment to Wilmington will be no different.”
In addition to serving its lineup of award winning ciders, the taproom will also offer cider cocktails, craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic options. The taproom will be family / pet friendly and feature year round outdoor seating as well as fire pits. Opening date and hours have not yet been established.
ABOUT BULL CITY CIDERWORKS: Bull City Ciderworks (“BCC”) is the Research Triangle’s first owned and operated cidery, and one of the largest cideries in the Southeastern United States. BCC started in Durham in 2014 and expanded operations to Lexington, NC in 2016. BCC produces a full range of award winning natural, fruited and barrel aged ciders that are distributed in package and draft formats across North Carolina and South Carolina. The company operates taprooms in Cary, Durham, Greensboro and Lexington.
