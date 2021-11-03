Buff City Soap Brings Plant-Based Products to Greensboro

A customizable Soap ‘Makery’ continues its North Carolina expansion.
Buff City Soap is a rapidly expanding handmade retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily. Its first in-store location is opened in early October and is located at 3334 W Friendly Ave., Suite 116. “Greensboro is expanding and opening their doors to a variety of unique businesses, especially at an opportunity of quality,” said District Manager Angelina Baker.
To celebrate the opening, the first 50 customers received a gift of free soap for a year. Residents will have another opportunity to grab some suds at the business’ second grand opening, scheduled for Jan. 7-9, 2022.
“We know that Greensboro residents will appreciate the look, scent, and feel of Buff City Soap’s plant-based products,” Baker said. “We are extremely excited about bringing this interactive retail experience to our community.”
Founded in 2013, and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 23 states with over 135 stores. Buff City Soap has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products that contain chemicals, detergents, animal fats, and sulfates.
“By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and process,” Baker said.
Buff City Soap offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makers, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.
“Customers over the years have fallen in love with our scent-customizable laundry soap made with 100% Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Washing Powder, and other Essential Oils,” Baker shared.
With the fall season underway, Buff City Soap has introduced three limited-edition fall soap scents. The first, Fall For You, is described as a mixed scent of Apple Cider and Fall harvest with notes of Orange, Lemon, Nutmeg, Leaves, and Spiced Florals. Then the Cinnamon Swirl is described as a scent of Mulled Wine, and Hallmark movies with notes of Clove, Allspice, Cinnamon, Caramel, and Red Apples. Lastly, a fall favorite, Pumpkin Spice Latte, has been described as a perfect blend of Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice with notes of Pumpkin, Sugar, Cinnamon, Maple, and Roasted Pecans.
Buff City Soap prides itself on its dedication to quality and trendsetting to ending harsh chemicals on body products. “The body is a temple that deserves care. Our goal is to continue expanding throughout the United States, offering the opportunity to those wanting a change and option to cleaner products,” Baker said.
Hours for the Greensboro store will be Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To learn more about Buff City Soap of Greensboro, visit https://www.buffcitysoap.com/
