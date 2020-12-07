RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Bernie Nuland Caviness, 79, of 1029 Hillcroft Road, Browns Summit. Caviness was charged with making a false statement to state insurance regulators.
Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Caviness of presenting altered bank statements as a part of the Department of Insurance’s audit of Caviness’ insurance agency finances.
The offense occurred between July 10-17, 2019.
Caviness was arrested on Dec. 3. He was released on a written promise to appear in court. He is due in Guilford County District Court on Jan. 12, 2021.
Commissioner Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians nearly 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums. That’s why he has cracked down on this white-collar crime by boosting the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division.
Over the past two years, CID Special Agents recovered $7.5 million in damages – money that was returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.