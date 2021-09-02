LEXINGTON, N.C. – Morgan Brookshire, communications coordinator at Childress Vineyards, has been named the next executive director of the Lexington Tourism Authority.
Brookshire’s official start date is Monday, Sept. 13. She will work in coordination with outgoing executive director Robin Bivens until Bivens retires on Dec. 17.
Brookshire’s strong marketing and communication skills paired with her experience at one of Lexington’s key attractions impressed the tourism board.
A native of Western North Carolina, Brookshire attended UNC Asheville, graduating with a degree in mass communications. After graduation, she worked in the marketing department at Biltmore Wines. Four years ago, she joined the marketing team at Childress Vineyards.
Brookshire hopes to draw upon her marketing experience to showcase Lexington and Davidson County.
“I’m thankful that the job at Childress has afforded me the opportunity to learn about Lexington, network with other tourism attractions and get to know a lot of people in the community,” Brookshire says. “It’s given me a great foundation for this new opportunity with the Tourism Authority.”
Lexington is part of Davidson County’s growing tourism industry, which generated $185.49 million in visitor spending in 2019, ranking 33rd out of 100 counties in North Carolina. Brookshire plans to build on Lexington’s key attractions — barbecue, wine, art and NASCAR — while promoting new assets, such as the Depot District, Elevated Wake Park and Daniel Boone Heritage Canoe Trail.
“I’ve been able to see Lexington as a visitor and as a local, so I think both of those perspectives will be helpful in this new role,” Brookshire says.
