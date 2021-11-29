Broad Branch Anniversary Collection
Release #2
Broad Branch is excited to announce our second and final release of 7th anniversary limited edition whiskeys—a 4 year, 10 month-old Bourbon. Bottled at 107 proof and non-chill filtered, this offering showcases our unique ultra low-rye mash-bill and turns it up a notch.
Broad Branch Anniversary Bourbon will be available on Saturday, December 4th at 1 pm. This release is a distillery-only offering and must be purchased at our tasting room in downtown Winston-Salem, located at 756 N. Trade St. Hope to see you there!
Barrel #: 112
Fill Date: 01.04.17
Dump Date: 10.23.21
Proof: 107
Yield: 220
Price: $59.95
Seven years ago, we set out to produce world-class, single barrel whiskies and premium, handcrafted spirits in downtown Winston-Salem. With each run of our pot still, we focus on that goal and patiently wait for barrels to age. After nearly 5 years of rest, this barrel is ready to be set free, and we’re thrilled to share it with you.
