HIGH POINT, N.C. — Jan. 15, 2021 — Britt Moore, Mayor Pro Tem and City Council member, High Point, N.C., has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 (committee abbreviation) Federal Advocacy Committee. Councilman Moore was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Kathy Maness, councilmember, Lexington, South Carolina.
As a committee member, Moore will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.
“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina, and President of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Britt Moore join NLC's Community and Economic Development Advocacy committee on behalf of his residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”
For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.
The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. www.nlc.org
