GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2020) – Brian Carroll has been named a managing partner of Teague, Freyaldenhoven & Freyaldenhoven (TFF) Architects and Planners. Carroll has been instrumental in the success of the firm, having served as a principal, project architect, and project manager during its first 25 years.
The move to elevate Carroll is part of the firm’s long-term succession plan and its resolve to remain a locally-owned and controlled business. “As a firm, we’ve committed to building a leadership team from within, and one that is largely focused on a local and regional approach,” says Steve Freyaldenhoven, one of the firm’s partners. “Brian is a product of that commitment and he’s played a tremendous role in growing the firm’s work in multiple arenas over the last 20-plus years.”
Carroll, who started working with TFF after earning his Master of Architecture degree from Clemson University in 1997, says the future of the firm is bright. “I’m approaching this new role with tremendous excitement,” says Carroll. “Our firm has long been known for partnering on projects that positively influence our community, and that’s never going to change. I look forward to continuing to maintain the high level of responsiveness and quality work that our clients have come to expect.”
During his tenure with TFF, Carroll has developed extensive experience in complex, phased renovations and additions to occupied buildings. His work includes projects in medical, senior living, K-12 and higher education, government and religious buildings. A Burlington, NC native, Carroll serves on an advisory committee for Alamance Community College and is a former board member for the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Piedmont chapter. He holds a LEED AP certification from the US Green Building Council.
# # #
About TFF Architects & Planners, LLP
For nearly 25 years, Teague, Freyaldenhoven & Freyaldenhoven Architects & Planners, LLP have been practicing in central North Carolina. Located in Greensboro, North Carolina, the firm has experience in educational, healthcare, commercial, governmental, senior living, historic restoration, and religious projects. Partnership principals are Walt Teague, FAIA, Stephen Freyaldenhoven, AIA, Virginia Freyaldenhoven, AIA and Brian Carroll, AIA who design, manage and administer each of TFF’s projects to ensure consistent, high quality design and client satisfaction. The quality of TFF’s work can be measured in client satisfaction: 90% of its projects are for repeat clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.