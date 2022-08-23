Bowling named to lead Guilford Technical Community College board of trustees
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (Aug. 23, 2022) – Treana A. Bowling, Ed.D, has been named chair of the Guilford Technical Community College board of trustees.
Bowling has served as member of the GTCC board of trustees since 2014. She has chaired the Curriculum Committee since 2016, was secretary to the board from 2017 to 2019 and was vice chair to the board from 2020 to 2022.
“The impact of the education and experiences that students receive at GTCC exemplifies amazing achievements and recognitions,” said Bowling. “I am honored to serve in a capacity that supports the president, faculty, staff, students and alumni at GTCC in making amazing happen.”
Bowling earned a Doctor of Education in curriculum and instruction from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and a master's degree in early childhood/reading from Salisbury State University. She has a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Delaware State University.
“We are so fortunate to have Dr. Bowling to lead the GTCC board of trustees. She has served on our board of trustees for many years and is a life-long educator,” said Anthony Clarke, Ph.D., president of GTCC. “She understands the mission and vision of the college. She knows the value of the college not only to our students, but to our community and to the expanding workforce in our area.”
Bowling is a retired educator who was the director of special projects at University of North Carolina Greensboro’s School of Education for over a decade and was an assistant professor at UNCG. She also spent nine years with the SERVE Center, an educational research and development program, where she was the literacy project director and policy analyst.
Bowling served on the Greensboro College board of visitors from 2008 to 2012.
Today, she owns a consulting firm, Educational Dimensions Unlimited, LLC.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
