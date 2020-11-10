HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 – George and Susan Boras, of Ashburn, Virginia, have established the Boras Veterans Endowed Scholarship at High Point University with a gift to support students with previous military service and the children of veterans.
ABOVE PHOTO: George and Susan Boras, of Ashburn, Virginia, have established the Boras Veterans Endowed Scholarship at High Point University. Pictured from left to right are Susan, Caroline, Alex, Grace and George Boras.
“We shout our values of being a God, family and country school from the mountain top,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “We are always grateful for the support of families, like the Borases, who stand by our values as strongly as we do.”
In 1999, the Boras family opened Avenge, Inc., a veteran-owned aerospace company specializing in Manned ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) operations and training. They strived to exclusively hire veterans. George and Susan sold the company and retired in November 2017. George previously spent 23 years in the Army National Guard and Reserve before retiring in 2010 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
“HPU’s commitment to being a God, family and country school resonates with us and our entire family,” says George Boras. “We will continue to support HPU’s values and its dedication to our men and women who serve our nation.”
George and Susan are the parents of Caroline, Virginia and Alex Boras. Alex is an HPU junior majoring in entrepreneurship.
