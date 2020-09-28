WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (September 28, 2020) Bookmarks was chosen as one of 14 literary arts organizations to receive a $50,000 grant from The Literary Arts Emergency Fund. A total of 282 nonprofit literary arts organizations, magazines, and publishers nationwide received $3.5 million in emergency funding ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.
Three national nonprofit literary arts organizations – the Academy of American Poets, Community of Literary Magazine and Presses, and the National Book Foundation – came together to establish this emergency fund for the literary arts, a field that has been dreadfully impacted by Covid-19. This Fund was made possible by a grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The organizations receiving support have cumulatively reported over $27 million in financial losses and are projecting over $48 million in financial losses in the next year.
“We are thrilled to have this national support and recognition,” said Ginger Hendricks, Executive Director of Bookmarks. “This funding will help us greatly during our fourth quarter as Bookmarks welcomes Jamie Rogers Southern as Interim Executive Director. Our Board of Directors, Jamie, and the staff will do a wonderful job leading our organization into 2021 and our next chapter.”
Bookmarks has sustained over $450,000 in losses because of Covid-19, but has continued to virtually host over 15 author events and book clubs monthly since mid-March. It resumed hours to seven days a week in late July with walk-in and appointments available. The 16th Festival of Books and Authors is planned for Sept. 25, 2021.
“Writers create humanity’s vast and intricate record – they are the chroniclers of our joys and fears, our varied inner lives, our humor, anguish, and determination,” Elizabeth Alexander, poet and President of the Mellon Foundation said. “This one-time emergency grant provides critical support both for these vital storytellers and for the organizations that ensure their written work remains accessible to enrich and deepen our collective engagement with a diverse, inclusive American culture.”
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Bookmarks in Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and is open daily for appointment, phone, and walk-in shopping. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
