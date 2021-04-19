WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (April 19, 2021) After guiding the organization for six months, Jamie Rogers Southern has been named executive director of Bookmarks, a literary arts nonprofit and independent bookstore in Winston-Salem.
The board of directors conducted a nationwide search for an executive director before unanimously approving the hiring of Rogers Southern, who started with Bookmarks as a volunteer at the 2009 Festival of Books & Authors.
“Jamie was by far the most qualified candidate and we are fortunate to have her take the helm and lead Bookmarks into the future,” said Barbara C. Raffaldini, the board chair for Bookmarks. “Jamie’s dedication to and love of Bookmarks are evident. Her desire for Bookmarks to be a force for good in our community is inspiring.”
Before becoming interim executive director in October 2020, Rogers Southern worked as Bookmarks’ operations director for nine years. She also served as an education coordinator with the American Booksellers Association, managed an independent bookstore in Alabama, and ran her own events company.
Rogers Southern said that her main focus in coming months will be an all-ages and communitywide anti-racism initiative, which is part of Bookmarks’ Books with Purpose programming. The anti-racism initiative will be called Book with Purpose.
“Everyone deserves the chance to see themselves in books and to know that books exist for them to be inspired, entertained and educated,” said Rogers Southern. “As an organization, we must continue and extend our outreach, getting books into the hands of children and adults, and connecting to people through the life-changing power of story.”
The Book with Purpose anti-racism initiative is scheduled to begin in mid-May and continue through the organization’s 16th Annual Festival of Books & Authors, which is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021. The festival will feature in-person and virtual events. The festival was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Bookmarks
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more. Community outreach includes Book with Purpose, a summer community-wide initiative on antiracism, extensive work with schools, and other programs focused on our community. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
