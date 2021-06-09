Bookmarks kick off their 9th Annual Movable Feast and Parapalooza 

Bookmarks’ 9th annual Movable Feast and Parapalooza will be held at Hanesbrands Theatre in downtown Winston-Salem. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, whether joining in-person or streaming.
“Parapalooza is a chance for attendees to hear all of the authors read from their books. Each author is personally introduced to the audience and given two minutes to read one carefully selected paragraph from their book. The festivities include authors visiting ten tables for ten minutes each.
“Think speed dating with authors,” explained Jamie Southern, Executive Director of Bookmarks.
This year’s event will be a bit different.
The event will not have the option for individual ticket sales or streaming services due to Covid-19 restrictions. Tickets for this event are restricted to table purchases of one to eight attendees. There will be a 30-minute social break halfway through the author rotations, and after every author’s ten-minute talk at the tables, there will be 2-minute rotation breaks.
Southern said there is no particular theme when selecting the books, but Bookmarks aims to feature books that have been released since last year’s Movable Feast so that they are still new to the attendees. When possible, paperbacks are preferred since multiple book clubs join the event and prefer to read paperbacks.
“We try to select a range of genres and try to provide a diverse group of speakers. In prior years, we have had authors come from all over, mostly concentrated in the South just due to the ease in traveling,” said Southern.
Bookmarks’ will showcase 16 books for the two-day event. They are as follows: The Baddest Girl on the Planet by Heather Frese, Waiting for the Night Song by Julie Carrick Dalton, The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi and Emily P. Freeman, Wild Women and the Blues by Denny S. Bryce, Yellow Wife by Sadeqa Johnson, Beth and Amy by Virginia Kantra, What Could Be Saved by Liese O’Halloran, The Prettiest Star by Carter Sickels, Bewilderness by Karen Tucker, and A Lowcountry Bride by Preslaysa Williams, Anne of Manhattan by Brina Starler, Waiting for the Night Song by Julie Carrick Dalton, Story Intelligence by Scott Livengood and Richard Stone, Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old by Steven Petrow, Embochure by Emilia Phillips, and Resurrecting the Bones by Jacinta V. White.
All books will be pre-signed before the event.
It is sponsored by: Salemtowne, Action4Equity, a/perture cinema, Forsyth County Public Library, Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Family Services, Forsyth Jail, and Prison Ministries, Hispanic League, Imprints Cares, Knollwood Baptist Church, Lead Girls of North Carolina, Libro.FM, The Links, Inc. (Winston-Salem chapter), Muse Winston-Salem, Piedmont Environmental Alliance, The Foundation for Prosecutorial Accountability, Read Write Spell, Reynolda, Riverrun International Film Festival, Salem Academy and College, Spatial Justice Studio, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Triad Cultural Arts, Triad Restorative Justice, Wake Forest University School of Law, Winston-Salem Alumnae Chapter, WSFCS, Winston-Salem Symphony, and The Winston-Salem Foundation.
Masks will be required at all times during the event except for mealtime, intermission breaks outside, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Tickets are nonrefundable. For attendees who decide that they do not want to attend in person, they have the opportunity to exchange an in-person ticket for a streaming ticket to the Saturday night Parapalooza.
For more information, check out their website at https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/9th-annual-movable-feast-parapalooza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.